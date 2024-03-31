Fighter actor Mahesh Shetty talks about playing creatively satisfying roles

Actor Mahesh Shetty, known for his memorable roles in television, including Pavitra Rishta, has now been focusing more on OTT and Bollywood projects since quite a while now, expanding his horizons beyond the small screen.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Mahesh

MUMBAI: Actor Mahesh Shetty, known for his memorable roles in television, including Pavitra Rishta, has now been focusing more on OTT and Bollywood projects since quite a while now, expanding his horizons beyond the small screen. He tells us, “Television gave me a lot of love and respect as an actor, but I wanted to explore further into different mediums, be it theatre or OTT or films, I am here because of TV. I am actually still open to TV, but only if something really interesting comes up,” adding, “Wherever I get to act, I want to be there. I believe in going with the flow and not restricting myself to any particular medium.”

Also read - Heartening! Fighter fame Mahesh Shetty candidly talks about a heartwarming experience working with Hrithik Roshan; Says ‘He is THE Hritik Roshan for a reason’

With an open-minded approach to opportunities, Shetty wants to keep his theatre practice aligned with other work. “Whenever I get some time at hand, I love revisiting my theatre days too. Anyway, times have changed now, and actors are performing in different mediums simultaneously. Even newcomers have the same struggle of getting work, be it OTT or Bollywood. So, it doesn’t really matter if you are coming from TV or what,” the 39-year-old expresses.

Emphasising the essence of creative fulfillment, Shetty outlines his criteria for selecting roles, prioritising substance over stereotypes. “The kind of roles I’m expecting must be creatively satisfying for me and, at the end of the day, must give me a good night’s sleep,” the Fighter actor affirms and continues, “As an actor, I don’t believe in restricting myself to just protagonist antagonist tags. I look more broadly at the projects and scripts that come my way. I’m primarily looking to do different characters with the potential to perform.”

Having ventured into the realm of OTT before, Shetty lauds the platform for its creative freedom and plethora of opportunities. “I have done a couple of OTT shows before as well. Creatively, it is very satisfying because you get to explore so many good characters, content, and stories,” highlights Shetty, who is awaiting his next OTT release Kaan Khajura.

Also read - MUST READ! Mahesh Shetty on his experience while filming for Bhuj: The Pride of India: It actually felt like some war was going on

The actor has done his Bollywood projects with significant breaks, with Banjo (2016), Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021) and now Fighter this year. Ask him why and he shares, “It’s always been a conscious decision to keep a gap between all my projects. Only if anything good comes up, something challenging or it interests me a lot, I take it up. I just didn’t want to randomly pick things that didn’t interest me. I was happily doing theatre and I still keep doing that, I keep travelling and that keeps me busy.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

Mahesh Shetty Pavitra Rishta OTT digital Television Banjo Fighter Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adarsh Gourav reacts to working with Ridley Scott for Alien prequel series, take a look
MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav feels fortunate to receive an opportunity to work under the supervision of legendary...
Fighter actor Mahesh Shetty talks about playing creatively satisfying roles
MUMBAI: Actor Mahesh Shetty, known for his memorable roles in television, including Pavitra Rishta, has now been...
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna interested in doing more action films; Says ‘Love to play a character like Anushka Shetty from Baahubali’
MUMBAI : Raashii Khanna, a young actress from India, just had a captivating performance in Sidharth Malhotra's film '...
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes not having to lose weight to star in action films
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor had a long chat with content creator Ranveer Allahabadia on his The Ranveer Show podcast. She...
Neha Dhupia reveals how people started advising on fitness at film parties, 'I didn't want it'
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia has been living her life on her own terms, without caring about what others think, be it her career...
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan opens up about her struggles she faced in the film industry, and losing a role to Priyanka Chopra, ‘Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way?’
MUMBAI: Actress Geetika Vidya rose to fame with her film Soni where she played the role of a police officer. The...
Recent Stories
Adarsh
Adarsh Gourav reacts to working with Ridley Scott for Alien prequel series, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Adarsh
Adarsh Gourav reacts to working with Ridley Scott for Alien prequel series, take a look
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna interested in doing more action films; Says ‘Love to play a character like Anushka Shetty from Baahubali’
Kareena
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes not having to lose weight to star in action films
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia reveals how people started advising on fitness at film parties, 'I didn't want it'
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan opens up about her struggles she faced in the film industry, and losing a role to Priyanka Chopra, ‘Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way?’
Farah
Farah Khan reveals her doctor asked her to let go of one baby when she got the news of being pregnant with triplets, ‘we thought it was twins…”