Heartening! Fighter fame Mahesh Shetty candidly talks about a heartwarming experience working with Hrithik Roshan; Says ‘He is THE Hritik Roshan for a reason’

MUMBAI: Mahesh Shetty is well-known in the Indian entertainment industry for his outstanding performances. Through his endearing demeanor and excellent acting, he has effectively established a devoted following among viewers.

In Siddharth Anand's action movie "Fighter," which is flying in theaters, the actor is presently starring in it. Squadron Leader Rajan Unninathan, portrayed by Mahesh in the film. Hrithik Roshan plays Wingman to Patty.

Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Shetty's collaboration on Fighter With their compelling on-screen chemistry, Patty and Unni captivated audiences with their emotional journey to defend their country and instill a sense of patriotism, whether it was breaking all rules to preserve their beloved country or sticking by their spouse through difficult situations.

Regarding his collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh responded "In the Air Force lexicon, a wingman is a pilot who flies alongside the leader of a flying formation, providing mutual support, so their bonding is always on another level."

"This was the brief where we started from and hence Hritik and I started bonding well before the shoot began. The way he greeted me as "Yaara" on sets was so enduring and the whole team was like one big family," he added.

The actor continued to compliment Hrithik and said, "He is extremely genuine, and no doubt looks like a Greek God but even as a person, he is amazingly sweet and has a funny bone. The way he narrated stories to us always left us in splits and looking forward to more."

Further, Shetty said, "Not once did any of us feel that we were working with a huge star since there were no airs or tantrums thrown around. He is THE Hritik Roshan for a reason and the reason is only dedication and hard work."

Mahesh Shetty's next project is a television series called ‘Kan Khajura,’ which is based on the Israeli show ‘Magpie.’ The show's cast also features Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew in addition to Mahesh Shetty.

Fighter, an aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand and released on January 25, has made an impressive Rs 134 crore at the domestic box office. In key roles alongside Hrithik Roshan are Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

