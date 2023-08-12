Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

The teaser of the much awaited movie Fighter is finally out and definitely it has the perfect blend of Patriotism and great visual treat
Siddharth Anand

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role, We are going to see actors playing the air force pilot in this very first aerial action entertainer on this coming Republic Day.

Recently we have seen the first look and the poster of every actor present in the movie which has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and today finally the teaser of the movie is out and definitely it has all the blend which are required for a complete patriotic movie giving the perfect tribute to our air force Heroes.

As we see in the teaser we get to see some high octane aerial action scenes from the movie and our favourite actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor playing the air force pilot.

What we see in the teaser definitely gives us Goosebumps we are going to witness not only some great action but some great location with never seen before avatar of our favourite actors.

Definitely we can expect some great content from the movie as the benchmark has been set after the movies like War and Pathaan, definitely the teaser is giving us Goosebumps and now will look forward to see how the trailer will be.

What are your views on the teaser of the movie Fighter and how excited are you for the trailer and the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures and It is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

