Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video

MUMBAI: The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Pathaan, War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand also has Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, along with these amazing talents.

Recently the makers released the teaser of the film which got some great reviews. At the beginning of the teaser, we read the caption, “To fight us? You must good', 'To catch us? You must be fast', and 'To be beat us? You must be Joking'. Now, our very own Mumbai police has shared a video featuring the officers with the caption, “To find them, we are good', 'To catch them, we are fast', and 'To beat us? You must be joking'. The video has the caption, “In this journey called life, some 'battles' are best left to experts to fight.”

Check out the video here;

Fighter is by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

