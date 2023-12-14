Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video

the movie which is directed by Pathaan, War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand also has Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, along with these amazing talents.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 15:10
movie_image: 
Fighter

MUMBAI: The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Pathaan, War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand also has Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, along with these amazing talents.

Also Read- Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

Recently the makers released the teaser of the film which got some great reviews. At the beginning of the teaser, we read the caption, “To fight us? You must good', 'To catch us? You must be fast', and 'To be beat us? You must be Joking'. Now, our very own Mumbai police has shared a video featuring the officers with the caption, “To find them, we are good', 'To catch them, we are fast', and 'To beat us? You must be joking'. The video has the caption, “In this journey called life, some 'battles' are best left to experts to fight.”

Check out the video here;

Fighter is by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also Read- Woah! Anil Kapoor steals the spotlight in first look of 'Fighter'

Credit-Filmibeat

FIGHTER MOVIE Fighter teaser l Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Karan Singh Grover Pathaan war Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 15:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Touching! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Agastya Nanda's childhood moment and gets emotional as he graces the hot seat
MUMBAI : Amitabh Bachchan is a family man, as he has repeatedly demonstrated with Kaun Banega Crorepati, his most...
Twin sisters Alina and Aline Jaiswal make their acting debut in &TV's ‘Atal’
MUMBAI: &TV’s new show ‘Atal’ has been winning hearts for its untold childhood stories of the late Prime Minister,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj refuses Sahiba and Angad’s allegations
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Pushpa Impossible: Unclear! Pushpa uncertain about Dilip’s stay
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Tunisha Sharma: Must Read! Ahead of the late actress’s death anniversary, her family organizes bhog, check out the details
MUMBAI : On 24th December 2022, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress...
Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video
MUMBAI: The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the...
Recent Stories
Fighter
Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video
Latest Video
Related Stories
taapsee pannu
Vacay Goals! Taapsee Pannu is having her ‘favourite type of holiday’ in Maldives, check out the cool pictures
Mahesh
Shocking! Did south star Mahesh Babu publicly snubbed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal?
Kajol
Nostalgia! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 22 years, THIS is how Kajol expresses her feelings
Farnaz Shetty
Hotness Alert! Farnaz Shetty is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sexy and hot looks, check it out
Giorgia
Must Read! Giorgia Andriani opens up on whether Malaika Arora was the reason for Arbaaz Khan Breakup
Kajol
Must Read! Kajol's Stance on Intense Scenes: Actress Opens Up About Uncomfortable Choices