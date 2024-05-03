Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor CLAIMED Sushant Singh Rajput was disturbed during 'Kedarnath' shoot; Says ‘Looked isolated and helpless’

MUMBAI : Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on movies such as Kai Po Che and Kedarnath. Recalling his time with Sushant, Kapoor disclosed in a recent interview that the actor was "disturbed" while filming their 2018 film Kedarnath.

“I remember Sushant being very overweight when we auditioned him and my condition to him was that, I showed him a picture of an American actor and I said, ‘You got to look like this because you’re a cricketer.’ He wouldn’t say much. He was not a man of too many words. But in 3 months, he worked so hard and he would be there at six in the morning for cricket practice, the gym training and by the end of it, he looked like it,” Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek stated.

The director also mentioned how Sara Ali Khan was influenced by Sushant's willingness to shoot in freezing temperatures. “Sushant led the way. He did it first and the next day Sara saw him doing it and she also realized that okay if this guy is doing it, I will also do. That’s what drove her to do it,” he said.

Kapoor further claimed that Sushant was ‘disturbed’ during Kedarnath’s shoot and argued that the actor looked ‘isolated and helpless’. “He was a bit disturbed in those days. He was a very strong guy mentally and physically he could take on anything. He was a great guy. I think he was finding himself to be very isolated and quite helpless. He was drifting away,” he added.

Kedarnath, a love drama released in 2018, was based on the terrible 2013 floods in North India. In the movie, SSR portrayed Mansoor Khan, a Muslim guy who fell in love with Sara Ali Khan, a Hindu priest's daughter.

In 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's body was discovered in his Mumbai flat.

Credit- News 18