Filmmaker R Balki on nepotism in Bollywood: Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir, and we’ll argue

MUMBAI: Nepotism has always been a huge topic of debate in Bollywood, but Sushant Singh Rajput's death has only added fuel to the fire. A lot of Bollywood biggies and star kids have come under the netizens' radar for allegedly treating Sushant as an outsider, thus making him take such a drastic step. Among many, the list includes Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday. As a consequence of constant criticism and hatred, most of these celebrities have either become inactive on social media or have switched off their replies/comments. Now, acclaimed filmmaker R Balki, in an interview with Hindustan Times, has shared his two cents on nepotism, while also defending a bunch of talented star kids.

Balki states that Nepotism exists everywhere, however, people with only talent and ambitions make it big. "It’s undeniable that this happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajajs… Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say ‘No I don’t think Mukesh Ambani shouldn’t run this business, someone else should?’ In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it’s a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society,” said the filmmaker.

He then asserted, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

R Balki is disappointed over the fact that people, instead of appreciating Alia Bhatt's spectacular acting skills, bash her for being Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. He added, "Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it’s far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity."

