Finally! Countdown for Dunki begins with clicks of Shah Rukh Khan in every shade

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, recently treated fans to a visual delight by dropping three amazing photos of the actor, each captured in different shades. The first image featured SRK in a monochrome setting, exuding his inimitable elegance as he sat with poise.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 17:09
movie_image: 
SHAH RUKH KHAN

MUMBAI : Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, recently treated fans to a visual delight by dropping three amazing photos of the actor, each captured in different shades. The first image featured SRK in a monochrome setting, exuding his inimitable elegance as he sat with poise.

Also read - Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

In the second photo, a sepia shade highlighted King Khan’s charm as he leaned against a window, one leg casually raised. The third photo, in vibrant colour, captured the actor gazing out of the window. 

Dressed in a crisp blue suit paired with an immaculate white shirt and stylish shades, Shah Rukh Khan won fans over with each frame. With these photos, Pooja kickstarted the countdown, as it’s just 30 days left until the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious project, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. Check out the photos here:

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been in the news for a number of reasons and the fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse. 

The makers finally unveiled the teaser on the special occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. And now, reports are rife that the first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya from the film is set to release this month.

The first song from Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled for release this week. While excitement is already high for the heartwarming world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, the film’s first song is eagerly awaited by the audience.

Also read - Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

According to a source close to the project, “After Dunki Drop 1 and intriguing posters, the makers are planning to release the first song from Dunki titled Lutt Putt Gaya on 22nd November, the romantic track is a soulful yet fun melody with quirky dance steps that will make everyone groove to the it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18 

pooja dadlani Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Dunki Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3: Exciting! Paresh Rawal announces release dates of the films
MUMBAI : Hera Pheri 3 as well as Welcome 3 are two of the biggest comedy franchises. These films have been eagerly...
Finally! Countdown for Dunki begins with clicks of Shah Rukh Khan in every shade
MUMBAI : Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, recently treated fans to a visual delight by dropping three amazing...
RIP! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim Khilji's father passes away the actor shares an emotional note
MUMBAI: Mohammad Nazim Khilji  is a well known television actor and he has a good fan following.He had debuted with the...
Breaking! Rohit Roy roped in for Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava - Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Wow! Have a look at the sneak peek of Tara Sutaria birthday bash
MUMBAI: Actress Tara Sutaria is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars we have in the acting space, over the...
Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary to play leads in COLORS’ upcoming show, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’
MUMBAI: COLORS has consistently built on its tradition of presenting compelling stories with thought-provoking themes,...
Recent Stories
Paresh rawal
Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3: Exciting! Paresh Rawal announces release dates of the films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paresh rawal
Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3: Exciting! Paresh Rawal announces release dates of the films
Tara Sutaria
Wow! Have a look at the sneak peek of Tara Sutaria birthday bash
Tiger 3
Box office! It is a single digit figure for Tiger 3 whereas is Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan remains stable, check out the collections
Neha Sharma
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma Here are times actress raised temperature in bikini
Govinda and David Dhawan
Reconcile! Govinda and David Dhawan rekindle their friendship, bury the hatchet; Says, ‘Let bygones be bygones’
Ajay Devgn
Wow! Bajirao Singham is back, here is the first look of Ajay Devgn from Singham Again