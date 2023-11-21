Finally! Countdown for Dunki begins with clicks of Shah Rukh Khan in every shade

MUMBAI : Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, recently treated fans to a visual delight by dropping three amazing photos of the actor, each captured in different shades. The first image featured SRK in a monochrome setting, exuding his inimitable elegance as he sat with poise.

Also read - Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

In the second photo, a sepia shade highlighted King Khan’s charm as he leaned against a window, one leg casually raised. The third photo, in vibrant colour, captured the actor gazing out of the window.

Dressed in a crisp blue suit paired with an immaculate white shirt and stylish shades, Shah Rukh Khan won fans over with each frame. With these photos, Pooja kickstarted the countdown, as it’s just 30 days left until the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious project, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. Check out the photos here:

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been in the news for a number of reasons and the fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse.

The makers finally unveiled the teaser on the special occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. And now, reports are rife that the first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya from the film is set to release this month.

The first song from Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled for release this week. While excitement is already high for the heartwarming world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, the film’s first song is eagerly awaited by the audience.

Also read - Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

According to a source close to the project, “After Dunki Drop 1 and intriguing posters, the makers are planning to release the first song from Dunki titled Lutt Putt Gaya on 22nd November, the romantic track is a soulful yet fun melody with quirky dance steps that will make everyone groove to the it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18