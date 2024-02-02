Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead

MUMBAI: Excitement is building as Farhan Akhtar gears up for the much-anticipated directorial venture, Don 3, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the iconic character previously portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. After the official announcement in August 2023, the crime thriller is now making strides towards the production stage, with pre-production scheduled to commence in March.

Initially, there were uncertainties about the timeline due to Ranveer Singh's commitment to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. However, with Bhansali shifting focus to Love & War, the path is clear for Don 3 to move forward. Sources reveal that Farhan Akhtar plans to kick off pre-production next month, setting the stage for the shoot to begin in the first week of August.

The production team has Mumbai as their initial venue, promising a thrilling start to the action-packed narrative. Following this, the team will jet off to Europe, adding an international flavor to the film. Farhan Akhtar aims to infuse Don 3 with a fresh visual palette, offering a unique and stylized experience for the audience.

While Shah Rukh Khan's Don movies were known for their slick and stylized presentation, Farhan Akhtar envisions a distinctive visual treatment for Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the iconic character. The film is set to uphold the essence of the franchise while introducing a new dimension to the storytelling.

As fans eagerly await the revival of the Don series, Farhan Akhtar's vision and Ranveer Singh's charismatic presence promise an exhilarating cinematic journey in the upcoming crime thriller, Don 3.

Credit: Mid Day