Finally! This is how Aamir Khan reacts to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on Twitter

MUMBAI: After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter, actor Aamir Khan urged people to not boycott his film. During a recent media interaction, Laal Singh Chaddha star was asked to react to the Twitter trend.

Reportedly, the actor shared his thoughts on the boycott trend and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Also ReadAamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha To Be Released On OTT 6 Months After The Release

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending on Twitter as social media users are asking netizens to boycott Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan starrer, therefore, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending.

Earlier in 2015, Khan made headlines due to an alleged remark about India's “growing intolerance”. His ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, was also slammed for commenting that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Also Read:Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It is one of the most highly anticipated films in the world today. It's not just netizens who are excited to see how Tom Hanks responds to the film, Aamir himself is agitated to see his reaction.

Credit: DNA