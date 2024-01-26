Finally! Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Trailer, Produced by Aamir Khan, Set for Exclusive Release on January 24"

The much-anticipated release date of the trailer for Kiran Rao's directorial venture, "Laapataa Ladies," produced by Aamir Khan. The comedy-drama, slated for a March 1, 2024, theatrical release, gained attention after its successful teaser launch in 2023.
MUMBAI: In an exclusive update, the trailer for Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, "Laapataa Ladies," produced by Aamir Khan, is all set to captivate audiences on January 24, 2024. Following the teaser's intriguing release in September of the previous year, this announcement adds to the mounting excitement surrounding the film.

After receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, "Laapataa Ladies" has piqued interest for its unique narrative set in rural India in 2001. The film delves into the humorous and heartwarming adventures sparked by the accidental swap of two young brides on a train. Amidst unexpected circumstances, the protagonists embark on a charming journey of self-discovery and exploration of womanhood, capturing both the joyous and poignant facets of life.

Scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The collaboration of Kiran Rao as the director and Aamir Khan as the producer has generated significant anticipation, making "Laapataa Ladies" a much-anticipated cinematic offering.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film stands as a testament to the creative prowess of Kiran Rao, with Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande serving as producers. Adapted from an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.

As fans eagerly await the trailer release on January 24, 2024, the countdown to the theatrical unveiling of "Laapataa Ladies" continues, promising a delightful cinematic experience for audiences.

