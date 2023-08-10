Finally! Kumar Sanu talk about the lack of individuality among contemporary singers; Says ‘They all sing in the same way because…’

MUMBAI: You like your role models because you want to learn from their mistakes as much as their successes. And former rock icon Kumar Sanu offered a pretty intriguing perspective on how to handle difficult times in life. The musician said that after achieving so much, one shouldn't whine about setbacks because one only experiences lows after experiencing highs.

In a recent interview, Kumar Sanu said, “Everyone sees success and downfalls and then comebacks. I personally do not feel that I have seen a drastic fall. Even when I get a few songs today, I switch on the radio, and I get to hear my songs. Har jagah mera gaana sunai delta hai (I hear my songs everywhere I go). I think every industry sees a change every decade and that will keep happening. One has to adapt to changing times and go with the flow.”

The well-known singer continued by advising people to be grateful for their good times rather than mourn their bad ones. Kumar Sanu continues, “When you have sung so many songs, itna achieve kiya hai, you cannot complain. I think I am a very positive person. Bhayankar positivity bhara hai mere andar (I have a lot of positivity). I never for a minute go through self-doubt or feel dejected. I live my life with a smile.”

Kumar Sanu thanked his fans for their unending support during his 40-year career. He said that because of them, he is who he is now. He states, “But I must add that I also did a lot of hard work and created my own niche. And today, because of those songs, people still remember me.”

The singer mentioned that technology has advanced significantly while discussing the changes he has witnessed in the music business over the years. He mentioned, “Even the compositions have changed. Today, there is more focus on adaptations than the original. However, I must add that whatever little that is being created is remarkable. But very few.”

The idea that a few singers have monopolized the market because they perform the majority of the songs is frequently criticized. Even the veterans are speaking less now, while rookies scarcely get a chance. Regarding this, Kumar Sanu stated, “There are quite a lot of singers today but sadly they all sing in the same way. You cannot blame them as those composition, genre and style is working. This is why listeners feel only one singer is singing all the songs. They are all talented, no doubt, but sadly have no individuality.”

Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Kumar Sanu will all soon appear as judges on Indian Idol.

