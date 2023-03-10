Must read! Kumar Sanu opens up on the politics that goes on in Bollywood, here's what he said

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu is renowned for his substantial contributions to the music industry, with notable works in films like Aashiqui, Deewana, Baazigar, and many more.

Also read - Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

In an interview, the legendary artist delved into discussions about the politics in Bollywood and the challenges he encountered on his remarkable journey.

Singer Kumar Sanu shared insights into his struggles within the industry and the prevalent politics. He expressed in Hindi, “I have faced this a lot; the politics that exist in Bollywood, I still endure it today. But the strength to confront it should be within an individual, within a true artist. I've heard 10 chorus singers saying things on the mic, and it comes to my ears, but those very people, when we meet, they embrace me warmly. Someone says something, and we don't need to react strongly to it. Facing it doesn't mean reacting. We will showcase our abilities through our work. In the Bombay industry, only one thing matters, and that is work. We respond through our work; there's no need to engage in unnecessary fights.”

Speaking about his journey, Kumar Sanu shared, “At every moment, I kept giving exams and kept passing. Someone told me to give a test, heard it and liked it, so they paid me 1500. They took me to Kalyanji. Kalyanji took me to his show and put me in front of the audience. He said, 'Look, a boy has come from Calcutta. If he sings well, you will clap, and he will pass.’ That was also a challenge; people’s claps didn’t stop. Kalyanji bhai took me in Jaadugar, sent Amitabh Bachchan a cassette, and he agreed. I got used to facing challenges.”

Kumar Sanu revealed that he didn't work in big films because, “Top heroes have a personal circle, a lobby."

Also read - Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

He further explained, "If you manage to enter that lobby, then work comes as an obligation from within that lobby. Outside of that, there are ‘khuddar’ people like me. I won't go to someone asking for work. If you like my voice and want it, then give me respect and pay me. This is also politics."

The singer concluded, "The people inside the lobby don't bother about the voice matching with the hero; it doesn't bother them.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla