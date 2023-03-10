Must read! Kumar Sanu opens up on the politics that goes on in Bollywood, here's what he said

Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu is renowned for his substantial contributions to the music industry, with notable works in films like Aashiqui, Deewana, Baazigar, and many more. In an interview, the legendary artist delved into discussions about the politics in Bollywood and the challenges he encountered on his remarkable journey.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
KUMAR SANU

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu is renowned for his substantial contributions to the music industry, with notable works in films like Aashiqui, Deewana, Baazigar, and many more. 

Also read - Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

In an interview, the legendary artist delved into discussions about the politics in Bollywood and the challenges he encountered on his remarkable journey.

Singer Kumar Sanu shared insights into his struggles within the industry and the prevalent politics. He expressed in Hindi, “I have faced this a lot; the politics that exist in Bollywood, I still endure it today. But the strength to confront it should be within an individual, within a true artist. I've heard 10 chorus singers saying things on the mic, and it comes to my ears, but those very people, when we meet, they embrace me warmly. Someone says something, and we don't need to react strongly to it. Facing it doesn't mean reacting. We will showcase our abilities through our work. In the Bombay industry, only one thing matters, and that is work. We respond through our work; there's no need to engage in unnecessary fights.”

Speaking about his journey, Kumar Sanu shared, “At every moment, I kept giving exams and kept passing. Someone told me to give a test, heard it and liked it, so they paid me 1500. They took me to Kalyanji. Kalyanji took me to his show and put me in front of the audience. He said, 'Look, a boy has come from Calcutta. If he sings well, you will clap, and he will pass.’ That was also a challenge; people’s claps didn’t stop. Kalyanji bhai took me in Jaadugar, sent Amitabh Bachchan a cassette, and he agreed. I got used to facing challenges.”

Kumar Sanu revealed that he didn't work in big films because, “Top heroes have a personal circle, a lobby."

Also read - Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

He further explained, "If you manage to enter that lobby, then work comes as an obligation from within that lobby. Outside of that, there are ‘khuddar’ people like me. I won't go to someone asking for work. If you like my voice and want it, then give me respect and pay me. This is also politics."

The singer concluded, "The people inside the lobby don't bother about the voice matching with the hero; it doesn't bother them.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Kumar Sanu Aashiqui Deewana Baazigar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan offers Savi to be her best friend
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Shantanu and Isha reach Bhosle Niwas to confront Ishaan and take Rao Saheb and Akka Saheb in radar
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
KYA BAAT HAI! Katha Ankahee's Adnan Khan looks totally unrecognizable in this throwback video; WATCH HERE
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Adnan Khan is ruling several hearts with his amazing acting skills in Sony TV's show Katha...
Wow! Who slayed CURLS better This summer, Aishwarya Sharma or Karishma Tanna?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story. We know how much our audience adores their favorite TV...
Suhaagan: Interesting! Krish leaves for the meeting, Sakshi sees an opportunity
MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The production house is here with a new...
Junooniyatt: High Drama! Elahi enters with Jordan as his wife
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Recent Stories
KUMAR SANU
Must read! Kumar Sanu opens up on the politics that goes on in Bollywood, here's what he said
Latest Video
Related Stories
Garima
Sexy! These pictures of actress Garima Tiwari are too hot to handle
Ayesha
Must Read! Have a look at some of the lesser known facts about Kumud Mishra's wife Ayesha Raza
Ranbir Kapoor
Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar
VICKY KAUSHAL
Woah! Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina 'monster' and reveals her to be 'very peculiar'
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA
Must read! The Dj who played at Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani's Haldi ceremony recalls the bride getting emotional, here's why
KARAN JOHAR
Woah! Karan Johar talks about Koffee With Karan, recalls being scolded by an English teacher