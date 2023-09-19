Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

MUMBAI : The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, at the recent National Award ceremony. Popular singer Kumar Sanu discussed the national award and his feelings about never receiving one. From the 1990s to the present, Sanu has mainly sung in important Bollywood films. Kumar Sanu admits that he was disappointed to not be given one of the sought-after recognitions.

Kumar Sanu opened up in an interview over not receiving a National Award. He believes he definitely deserved to have gotten one. And not only that, but also a Padma Bhushan, one of the greatest accolades for citizens. Sanu doesn't bother with it, though. He believes they should decide. Although Kumar Sanu admits to being hurt, he has become used to it.

He says, "If you do not have enough approach and buttering skills, you cannot get these awards."

Sanu states that he now realizes the significance of doing such things in order to win those prizes. According to Kumar Sanu, the general population is aware of all of these facts. The singer admits that it is challenging to win prizes on a regular basis these days. Sanu continues by saying that it is okay even if he lacks the attitude and comprehension necessary to receive an award directly. He has never given such things much consideration in the past, and he also doesn't give a damn about what other people are doing.

“No problem, the government will give me an award when they feel I deserve one. What can I do if they do not give it to me?" Sanu Said as per popular news portal reports.

Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol from Gadar 2, Rahul Roy, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and many others have had songs performed by Kumar Sanu.

Sanu has songs in Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odiya, Telugu, and Kannada in addition to Hindi. He was among the most popular singers of the 1990s. He frequently worked with a variety of composers, including Nadeem-Shravan, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, Rajesh Roshan, and Anand-Milind.

