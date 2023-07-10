Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out

MUMBAI: The Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the big releases of the year. It is the fifth movie in the YRF spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. This upcoming action thriller, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time and this movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The trailer of the movie Tiger 3 recently came out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for a high octane big spectacle action entertainer.

The trailer begins with a conflict in the life of Tiger which is played by Salman Khan who is out to save his family, his wife Zoya and his child. We can see the voice over given by Emraan Hashmi who has lost everything in his life and is blaming Tiger for his loss.

This time it is not the RAW mission but this time it is personal and Tiger has to do anything and everything to save his family.

While the hype is already going on for the trailer, earlier the makers released the first look of Tiger 3’s first song. The first song from the Tiger 3 album is named, ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ and has got the fans excited with its first look that was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram profile.

As that wasn’t enough, the makers also released a small glimpse of the song where the fans can hear the melodious voice of Arijit Singh featuring their favourite Tiger Jodi Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Now, the song has been released and Salman Khan has posted the song on his Instagram profile. Check it out:

In the song, we can see Katrina looking all stunning in different avatars while Salman Khan spreads the magic with his swag. With no doubt, Arijit has once again proved to be an amazing singer with this song. We can see the chemistry between Katrina and Salman as they dance together.

