Finally! Shah Rukh Khan talks candidly about his 4-year acting break and discloses what prompted it; Says ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

MUMBAI: Dunki, the eagerly anticipated 2023 film starring Shah Rukh Khan, opened in theaters on December 21. The audience's reactions to the movie's premiere were divided. The actor made his acting comeback with Pathaan this year, and has now revealed why he took a four-year hiatus from the business.

Speaking about his time away from the spotlight, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "Actually, I didn’t take a break for 4 years. Honestly, I thought in the one-to-one and a half years that I have distanced from myself. An actor needs to be very close to himself. But films are so big and huge sometimes that you get carried away, not in a bad way, but people forget their own experiences in daily life. So I just wanted to stay with myself."

He continued, "So I thought, I should sit for 6-8 months and to be honest, I didn’t have any film either. I don’t sign films in a hiatus. I don’t stress about which film should I sign next. I am a little lazy internally. I think I took a break for 1 year and then the pandemic hit, so that stretched to 4 years. There was no concerted effort or thought process behind it."

He went on to describe how he spent his break, saying, "I watched a lot of films during that break of every genre. Normally we don’t get time to watch films because we are on set. I thought there were certain films that I liked a lot but the audience didn’t, so I should do that zone’s films and try to make it better. So there were thoughts like these. And the bottom line for every actor is how many people we can entertain. The box office numbers do give happiness business-wise but I think every creative person in the film industry wants how much was I able to entertain. So I am very happy, that this year I was able to entertain so much. For me, to end my entertaining year with Dunki is the biggest high for me and I think it will entertain the audience a lot. It might entertain so much that I can again take a break for 2-3 years."

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the tale of five friends from Punjab who want to travel to the UK but end up taking the illegal road after their legal path to the country fails them. Along with others in significant parts, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. In just two days, the movie has earned over Rs 50 crore globally and is getting dangerously near to the Rs 100 crore milestone.

