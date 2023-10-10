Finally! Thank You For Coming actress Shehnaaz Gill gets discharged from the hospital

MUMBAI: Yesterday, all the fans and well-wishers of actress Shehnaaz Gill were extremely worried about the well-being of the actress. The reason? Well, for the unversed, the actress had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai yesterday, and the reason cited for her being admitted in the hospital was food infection.

No sooner did the news about Shehnaaz Gill being admitted in the hospital became viral, many of her fans and followers became extremely concerned and sent their blessings and prayers through social media.

Well, for all those who were worried about the ‘Thank you For Coming’ actress Shehnaaz Gill, here is some good news for you. The good news is that, the actress is now hale and hearty and has been discharged from the hospital, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

And even though she had got discharged from the hospital, still, she was seen adopting precautionary measures while exiting the hospital. Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a safety mask on her mouth.

Post that, she went onto proceed towards the vehicle which was waiting for her. We are sure that this news will surely bring a big smile on all the faces of everyone who were extremely worried about the health of the actress.

For the uninitiated, what had happened was that, yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill, who had made her big Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan went ‘live’ on social media (Instagram, to be specific).

Those who were seeing the actress live were extremely worried because, she was in the hospital when she was doing Instagram Live! She was even joined by her Thank You For Coming co-star Anil Kapoor for a small chat.

In fact, Rhea Kapoor, who happens to be the co-producer of the film ‘Thank You For Coming’ had visited the hospital to enquire about Shenaaz Gill’s health.

