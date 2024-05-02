Finally! VD 18 gets a title, Varun Dhawan is in his massy action avatar, check out the announcement video

Upcoming action thriller of Varun Dhawan which was till today tentatively known as VD 18, finally gets a title, here is the announcement video of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 15:13
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan was recently seen attending the Mahurat shots for his upcoming action  thriller. The movie which was named as VD 18 has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since there was a buzz all over the internet. The movie which also has great names like Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, is directed by Kalees and the movie is produced by south director Atlee.

Well for all the fans of the actor, the wait is finally over and the title of the movie has been announced. The makers have dropped the titled announcement video and the title of the movie is ‘Baby John’. In the title  video we see the look of the actor Varun Dhawan being revealed where he is indeed looking great in his massy avatar and all set to fight the goons. We also see the names of the actor Varun Dhawan, the leading man, along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

We also hear some great BGM throughout the video which has set the tone right for the genre of the movie and has elevated the viewing experience. We are going to see actor Varun Dhawan in a never seen before massy and action avatar so surely it will be a treat to watch him.

Also read Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out

As per reports the movie Baby John is the remake of South popular movie THeri that had Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran and Mahendran in the lead, and movie has been loved at the pan India market too, it is one of the popular movies in the north too. THeri was directed by Atlee and now Atlee will be producing the Hindi version Baby John.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Baby John, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

