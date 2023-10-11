Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:53
MUMBAI : Varun Dhawan has come a long way from being known as the son of well-known film director David Dhawan to showcasing his acting prowess in Bollywood. The actor has a number of big-budget successes under his belt, including his breakthrough film Student Of The Year, which also starred newcomers Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 after working with Karan Johar on the film My Name Is Khan. He has appeared in numerous movies throughout the course of a career lasting more than ten years.

Also read - Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”

Varun Dhawan is really loved by his fans for his acting skills and his sense of humour. However, this time, Varun is here to take you down memory lane, talking about his past achievements.

Check out the post below where he opens up about his past achievements and making new memories:

As we can see in the video, Varun from his office talks about his first photo shoot, his pictures from days of ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bawaal’. He also shows a picture of him with Sidharth Malhotra and reveals that it was the first ad they got together.

In the video, Varun also revealed a lot of awards, gold, silver and bronze medals from his early days.

On the work front, Varun is now shooting VD18, which director of Jawan Atlee Kumar will produce. He will also be making an OTT entry with Citadel, an Indian adaptation of the similarly named American TV program starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Tell us what you think about this, in the coment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:53

