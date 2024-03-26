Five Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies that are must watch

Explore the top 5 movies starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma that promise to bring romance, love, and entertainment into your life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Anushka

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, and Anushka Sharma, known for her versatile performances, have delivered some remarkable films together. Here are five must-watch movies featuring this dynamic duo:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Director: Aditya Chopra

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

This romantic comedy directed by Aditya Chopra tells the story of Surinder Sahni (Shah Rukh Khan) and his transformation into the charming Raj to win the heart of his wife, Taani (Anushka Sharma). The film explores the power of love and self-discovery.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Director: Yash Chopra

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film follows the journey of Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan), an army officer, and his love story with Meera (Katrina Kaif) and journalist Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma). It's a tale of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

Also Read:It's always amazing to work with Shah Rukh: Anushka Sharma

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film follows the story of Harry, a tourist guide, and Sejal, a woman searching for her lost engagement ring. Their journey through Europe leads to an unexpected bond and explores themes of self-discovery and love.

Zero (2018)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh, a man with dwarfism, who embarks on a journey of love and self-discovery. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a NASA scientist, Afia Yusufzai Bhinder, in this heartwarming tale.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Director: Karan Johar

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Directed by Karan Johar, this film revolves around Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), and Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and explores themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance as a poet in this emotional rollercoaster.

These five films showcase the incredible chemistry and talent of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, making them a must-watch for any Bollywood fan.

Also Read:Must read! Imtiaz Ali opens up about the failure of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Shah Rukh Khan Anushka Sharma Bollywood movies Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jab Harry Met Sejal Zero Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Romance Must-Watch TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Comedy King Sunil Grover makes musical debut for a web series - ‘Sunflower S2’!
MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, delivered another success with their latest original...
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
MUMBAI: The first song from the highly anticipated musical album of "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has just been released, and it's...
Jhanak SPOILER: Anirudh forbids Jhanak from spending money
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Virat Kohli's heartwarming video call with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay after RCB victory goes viral
MUMBAI: Last night, Virat Kohli guided his teammates from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win over Preity Zinta owned...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi
MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting good attraction when the trailer was out, the movie is directed...
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
MUMBAI: An Australian actress of Indian descent, Pallavi Sharda is recognized for her performance in the Academy Award...
Recent Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi
Pallavi Sharda
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to holds it's grip on Holi day
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Aaliya reunited? Heartfelt note shared by her