Five Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies that are must watch

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, and Anushka Sharma, known for her versatile performances, have delivered some remarkable films together. Here are five must-watch movies featuring this dynamic duo:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Director: Aditya Chopra

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

This romantic comedy directed by Aditya Chopra tells the story of Surinder Sahni (Shah Rukh Khan) and his transformation into the charming Raj to win the heart of his wife, Taani (Anushka Sharma). The film explores the power of love and self-discovery.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Director: Yash Chopra

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film follows the journey of Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan), an army officer, and his love story with Meera (Katrina Kaif) and journalist Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma). It's a tale of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

Also Read:It's always amazing to work with Shah Rukh: Anushka Sharma

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film follows the story of Harry, a tourist guide, and Sejal, a woman searching for her lost engagement ring. Their journey through Europe leads to an unexpected bond and explores themes of self-discovery and love.

Zero (2018)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh, a man with dwarfism, who embarks on a journey of love and self-discovery. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a NASA scientist, Afia Yusufzai Bhinder, in this heartwarming tale.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

image.png

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Director: Karan Johar

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Directed by Karan Johar, this film revolves around Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), and Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and explores themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance as a poet in this emotional rollercoaster.

These five films showcase the incredible chemistry and talent of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, making them a must-watch for any Bollywood fan.

Also Read:Must read! Imtiaz Ali opens up about the failure of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla