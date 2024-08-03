Following the stupendous success of Baipan Bhari Deva, Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde to kindle the magic with another celebration of womanhood - AAIPAN BHARI DEVA

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of their blockbuster Marathi film, Baipan Bhari Deva, the second highest grossing Marathi film of all time, Jio Studios and film maker Kedar Shinde, announced their coming together once again for yet another celebration of womanhood – Aaipan Bhari Deva.

On the occasion of International Woman’s Day, the makers took to social media to make this special announcement. In 2023, the collaboration between Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde for Baipan Bhari Deva, a film celebrating sisterhood resulted in one of the biggest entertainers, setting new benchmark for the Marathi film industry. Today, the makers announced their reunion with Aaipan Bhari Deva, a film dedicated to the multifaceted essence of motherhood.

Renowned film maker Kedar Shinde who will once again don the director’s hat tweeted,

He added, “Baipan Bhari Deva has taught me valuable lessons. I made the film for my mother, my wife, my daughter, my aunt and my grandfather. With each film, we take away learnings, but its overwhelming response inspired me to understand better and delve deeper into a woman’s mind. With success comes responsibility, and while planning my next film, I thought being a mother has so many facets and a mother’s emotions are like a bottomless sea, why not make a film dedicated to all mothers. Aaipan Bhari Deva is not just for all women…but for every human being…Because everyone has a mother...”

I’m looking forward to partnering once again with Jio Studios who backed me on my vision for Baipan Bhari Deva and are committed to compelling storytelling. With Aaipan Bhari Deva, we hope to once again deliver a film that will cut across all audiences and leave an enduring impact”.

Jio Studios also announced through their social media handles

While other details of the film are under wraps, there is a lot of curiosity and chatter about who the lead actresses of the film are going to be.

As the journey unfolds and anticipation builds around the project, knowing the kind of films that Shinde has treated his audience to in the past, one can only expect another out-of-the-box entertainer this time round too!

Jio Studios presents, produced by Kedar Shinde Productions, Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Shinde, co-produced by Ajit Bhure. Written by Vaishali Naik and Omkar Mangesh Dutt. Directed by Kedar Shinde, the film details to follow soon.