Following the stupendous success of Baipan Bhari Deva, Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde to kindle the magic with another celebration of womanhood - AAIPAN BHARI DEVA

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:44
movie_image: 
Baipan Bhaari Deva

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of their blockbuster Marathi film, Baipan Bhari Deva, the second highest grossing Marathi film of all time, Jio Studios and film maker Kedar Shinde, announced their coming together once again for yet another celebration of womanhood – Aaipan Bhari Deva.

On the occasion of International Woman’s Day, the makers took to social media to make this special announcement. In 2023, the collaboration between Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde for Baipan Bhari Deva, a film celebrating sisterhood resulted in one of the biggest entertainers, setting new benchmark for the Marathi film industry. Today, the makers announced their reunion with Aaipan Bhari Deva, a film dedicated to the multifaceted essence of motherhood. 

Renowned film maker Kedar Shinde who will once again don the director’s hat tweeted,

He added, “Baipan Bhari Deva has taught me valuable lessons. I made the film for my mother, my wife, my daughter, my aunt and my grandfather. With each film, we take away learnings, but its overwhelming response inspired me to understand better and delve deeper into a woman’s mind. With success comes responsibility, and while planning my next film, I thought being a mother has so many facets and a mother’s emotions are like a bottomless sea, why not make a film dedicated to all mothers. Aaipan Bhari Deva is not just for all women…but for every human being…Because everyone has a mother...”

I’m looking forward to partnering once again with Jio Studios who backed me on my vision for Baipan Bhari Deva and are committed to compelling storytelling. With Aaipan Bhari Deva, we hope to once again deliver a film that will cut across all audiences and leave an enduring impact”.

Jio Studios also announced through their social media handles

While other details of the film are under wraps, there is a lot of curiosity and chatter about who the lead actresses of the film are going to be. 

As the journey unfolds and anticipation builds around the project, knowing the kind of films that Shinde has treated his audience to in the past, one can only expect another out-of-the-box entertainer this time round too!

Jio Studios presents, produced by Kedar Shinde Productions, Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Shinde, co-produced by Ajit Bhure. Written by Vaishali Naik and Omkar Mangesh Dutt. Directed by Kedar Shinde, the film details to follow soon.

BAIPAN BHAARI DEVA Rohini Hattangadi Vandana Gupte Sukanya Kulkarni DEEPA PARAB Marathi movies Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!
MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses...
Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.Since the beginning...
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi
MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak has sadly passed away.The news came as...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
International Women
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
Laapataa ladies
Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh: Four underrated actors who're great performers
Madgaon Express
Did you know? After the trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express', commuters are excited to travel from Madgaon Express!