Fortunate! Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about Atlee's Trust for Boosting Her Self-Belief; Says ‘I feel lucky and excited to be’

The major Bollywood action film is Gabbi's entry point into the Hindi film industry. It feels like a logical next step for the actor who has had success with her OTT productions this year, starting with Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee and continuing with Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley and Khufiya.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Wamiqa Gabbi

MUMBAI: Wamiqa Gabbi is in the fortunate position of taking part in Varun Dhawan's next Atlee Hindi production. Theri (2016), a smash blockbuster for Atlee in Tamil, will be remade and will be directed by his old assistant Kalees. Gabbi is obviously thrilled that the Jawan director trusted her.

(Also read: Must Read! “I had lost all interest in acting. I had been rejected so many times…” Wamiqa Gabbi on her acting journey)

The actor anticipates the movie's rolling this month, she says, “I feel lucky and excited to be able to explore opportunities across mediums. For Atlee sir, who just gave the industry the [year’s] biggest hit, to trust me with his next is huge! I am overwhelmed. His trust in me has boosted my self-belief. I hope to do action in the film.”

The major Bollywood action film is Gabbi's entry point into the Hindi film industry. It feels like a logical next step for the actor who has had success with her OTT productions this year, starting with Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee and continuing with Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley and Khufiya. She claims that the secret to being the artist she desires to be is striking a delicate balance between financial gain and creative fulfillment.

She mentions, “Medium is a producer’s lookout. As an actor, I will still work on my character, go to the set and perform. I understand one thing: if I want to do my kind of work, I need to have that [draw]. Otherwise, people will say, ‘We can’t put money on her.’ So, I am making these choices. But even while doing so, I am cautious and not in a hurry. In the name of mainstream cinema, I don’t want to do projects that I won’t enjoy.”

Undoubtedly, growing popularity has resulted in greater opportunities. On the other hand, it has also brought about views on how she ought to develop her profession. However, Gabbi, like many artists, follows her heart. She mentioned, “Many people tell me how to go about my career, and I do listen to them. But when it comes to making choices, I see whether a project touches my heart or not. I have said no to so many projects that people said would be good for my career.”

(Also read: Sad! Wamiqa Gabbi promised herself not to eat, recalls about being called fat)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit – Mid day

Wamiqa Gabbi Wamiqa Gabbi fans Wamiqa Gabbi sexy WAMIQA GABBI MOVIES WAMIQA GABBI SERIES Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Asha Parekh questions makers of the The Kashmir Files, “how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?
MUMBAI: The Kashmir Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi was one of the...
What! Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comment that true friendships in Hindi Film Industry do not exist, “woh kyu nahi dosti karti?”
MUMBAI: Asha Parekh was the reigning Hindi film actress in the 60s and 70s. She has always been vocal about pressing...
Rajeev Kumar on being part of Jahan Chand Rehta Hain: The show is very inspirational
MUMBAI :Rajeev Kumar, who plays the role of Mahipal in Jahan Chand Rehta Hain, says that people are loving his...
Oh No! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals why she can't take pictures; 'I can't bring myself to...'
MUMBAI: In the industry, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is well-known. She has received praise for both her outstanding...
Saanand Verma: Theatre forms the truest connection with the audience during an act
MUMBAI :Actor Saanand Verma, who is part of the Sanjay Jha play Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin, says that despite so much content...
Wow! Dharampatnii fame actress Kritika Singh Yadav sheds light on the early conclusion of the show just after a 10-month run
MUMBAI :Due to its captivating plot, the Hindi soap opera ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii,’ with Fahmaan Khan and...
Recent Stories
Asha Parekh
What! Asha Parekh questions makers of the The Kashmir Files, “how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Asha Parekh
What! Asha Parekh questions makers of the The Kashmir Files, “how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?
Asha
What! Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comment that true friendships in Hindi Film Industry do not exist, “woh kyu nahi dosti karti?”
Aamir
Lively! Aamir Khan's playful confession about Salman Khan’s desire to tie him to stop getting married for the third time; Says ‘Bilkul Sahi Kaha Usne, Mera Kuch Bharosa Nahi Hai’
Eijaz
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
Vivek
Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video
Aishwarya
Woah! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals how daughter Aaradhya strikes a balance between school and frequent travelling