Fortunate! Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about Atlee's Trust for Boosting Her Self-Belief; Says ‘I feel lucky and excited to be’

MUMBAI: Wamiqa Gabbi is in the fortunate position of taking part in Varun Dhawan's next Atlee Hindi production. Theri (2016), a smash blockbuster for Atlee in Tamil, will be remade and will be directed by his old assistant Kalees. Gabbi is obviously thrilled that the Jawan director trusted her.

The actor anticipates the movie's rolling this month, she says, “I feel lucky and excited to be able to explore opportunities across mediums. For Atlee sir, who just gave the industry the [year’s] biggest hit, to trust me with his next is huge! I am overwhelmed. His trust in me has boosted my self-belief. I hope to do action in the film.”

The major Bollywood action film is Gabbi's entry point into the Hindi film industry. It feels like a logical next step for the actor who has had success with her OTT productions this year, starting with Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee and continuing with Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley and Khufiya. She claims that the secret to being the artist she desires to be is striking a delicate balance between financial gain and creative fulfillment.

She mentions, “Medium is a producer’s lookout. As an actor, I will still work on my character, go to the set and perform. I understand one thing: if I want to do my kind of work, I need to have that [draw]. Otherwise, people will say, ‘We can’t put money on her.’ So, I am making these choices. But even while doing so, I am cautious and not in a hurry. In the name of mainstream cinema, I don’t want to do projects that I won’t enjoy.”

Undoubtedly, growing popularity has resulted in greater opportunities. On the other hand, it has also brought about views on how she ought to develop her profession. However, Gabbi, like many artists, follows her heart. She mentioned, “Many people tell me how to go about my career, and I do listen to them. But when it comes to making choices, I see whether a project touches my heart or not. I have said no to so many projects that people said would be good for my career.”

Credit – Mid day