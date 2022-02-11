Friendship Goals! BFF Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor shower love on ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress Ananya Pandey

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is often seen treating her fans with stunning pictures on social media. She also keeps offering glimpses of her daily routine on Instagram. On Friday afternoon, she took to her Instagram story and shared her BFF Ananya Panday's picture from her film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Ananya's film, also starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, has released today on an OTT platform. Suhana was seen enjoying the film at her house.

Suhana shared Ananya's picture from the film and cheered for her. She put a heart emoji with the picture and tagged Ananya.

Earlier today, Shanaya Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and dropped Ananya's picture from the film. Along with it, she wrote, "Weekend plans" followed by multiple emojis.

The film is directed by Shakun Batra. It has got thumbs up from the audience and critics alike. Everyone has been sharing rave reviews on social media for the solid performances.

