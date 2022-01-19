Friendship Goals! Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan turn CHEF, Read to know more

MUMBAI : Besties Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan can't get enough of each other as they are often seen sharing quality time together. On Tuesday, January 18, the actresses were seen cooking and relishing some scrumptious dishes with one another. Vaani took to Instagram to give her fans and followers a sneak peek into her fun evening with Anushka.

Vaani Kapoor’s next big Bollywood release is ‘Shamshera’, where she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Vaani spoke about the film and her role. She shared, “At this moment there is very little I am allowed to reveal about ‘Shamshera’. But I can say that it is a period drama and it is my first time with Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt and Karan Malhotra.

“I have been a fan of his since Agneepath came out. For me, it is a very different cinematic experience to be part of a film like this. I have never done something like this before and it is very high on drama, intense, and with a gamut of emotions. I am looking forward to it. It is out in March,” she added.

Credit: India Today



