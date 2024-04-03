From Fukrey 3 to Golmaal 3, here are the movies that had a successful third instalment

A lot of movies have a second instalment like Drishyam 2, Angrezi Medium, Singham 2 and many more. However, it is always a very risky movie for the makers to bring 3rd instalments as according to some people in the industry, the 3rd parts have less probability of success.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 20:59
movie_image: 
Golmaal 3

MUMBAI : Hindi movies industry has offered us many amazing movies and there were times when the makers even treated the audience with sequences. Surely sequences were a big move for the directors and the producers.

A lot of movies have a second instalment like Drishyam 2, Angrezi Medium, Singham 2 and many more. However, it is always a very risky move for the makers to bring a 3rd instalment as according to some people in the industry, the 3rd instalment has less probability of success.

Also read - Fukrey 3 review! Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma shine in this strictly average comedy drama

There are some movies that proved this wrong and succeeded on the big screens. Let’s have a look at these movies below:

Commando 3

Commando the first instalment released in 2013 and received a lot of praise and admiration from the audience. The movie featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Pooja Chopra and Vidyut Jamwal wherein the audience fell in love with the action. Following the success of the first part and then even the second part, the makers decided to release the third part, Commando 3, featuring Vidytu Jamwal, Angira Dhar and Adah Sharma and directed by Aditya Datt. The movie once again earned a lot of love from the audience and was successful because of its action.

Fukrey 3

The Fukrey franchise has offered some freshness in terms of characters and story. The movies featured Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Priya Anand, Manjot SIngh and Ali Fazal. The movies were directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The third part of the movie was very successful and collected Rs 128.37cr.

Golmaal 3

With no doubts, Golmaal has been one of the most successful franchises in the Hindi movie industry. The first movie made such a big mark on the hearts of the audience that the audience were always excited for more. The third instalment of the movie surely raised the bar high with its comedy and characters. The third part of the movie featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Mithun Chakraborty, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and many more. The movie earned a worldwide collection of Rs 162.3cr.

Sabse Bada Khiladi

The Khiladi franchise is what earned Akshay Kumar the reputation for action. The actor showed great action in the Khiladi franchise along with some breathtaking stunts. Sabse Bada Khiladi was directed by Umesh Mehra and released in 1995. The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Mohnish Bahl, Mamta Kulkarni, Avtar Gill and many more. The movie earned Rs 16.05cr.

Raaz 3: The Third Dimension

The Raaz trilogy has earned Emraan Hashmi a lot of respect and love as an actor. The actor first starred in Raaz 2 and then appeared in Raaz 3 which also featured Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta, Manish Chaudhari and more. The movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt and earned Rs 101.1Cr worldwide. While Raaz released in 2002, Raaz 3 released in 2012.

Hate Story 3

Hate Story became a sensation because of its story. The movie was a definite hit and the third part of the movie also set its own standard. The movie featured Karan Singh Grover, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, and Sharman Joshi. The movie released in 2015 and collected 51.69cr.

Dhoom 3

With 2 extremely favorite movie instalments, the third instalment followed and it was also not something that people were expecting. Dhoom 3 featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan. The movie collected Rs 557Cr and released in 2013.

Housefull 3

The Housefull franchise has made everyone laugh out loud. The 3rd instalment featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani. The movie was directed by Sajid Khan and Farhad Samji and released in 2016. The movie collected Rs 195 Cr worldwide.

Krrish 3

Koi Mil Gaya brought the concept of ‘Alien Life’ in movies and with that came superpowers passed on by the alien. The concept of the movie was inspired by ET but as the movie succeeded, instalments followed and Krish 3 was one of the most successful movies of its time. Krish 3 starred Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie released in 2013 and earned Rs 175.83cr worldwide.

Total Dhamaal

Dhamaal is one of the greatest franchises known for its comedy that leaves you rolling on the floor. The third instalment of the movie, Total Dhamaal added a lot of new faces and featured actors like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, Esha Gupta, Rajpal Yadav, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more. The movie received a lot of praise from the audience and collected Rs 150.07Cr.

Also read - Vidyut Jammwal: Interesting! Opens Up About His Retreats to the Himalayas

So tell us which movie you like the most, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
    


 

 
 

Total Dhamaal Krrish 3 Housefull 3 Dhoom 3 Hate Story 3 Raaz 3 Sabse Bada Khiladi Golmaal 3 Fukrey 3 Commando 3 Hindi movies Hindi movie trilogies Hindi movie franchises Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 20:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From Fukrey 3 to Golmaal 3, here are the movies that had a successful third instalment
MUMBAI : Hindi movies industry has offered us many amazing movies and there were times when the makers even treated the...
Anupamaa SPOILER: Big Twist! Toshu arrested; Anupama breaks ties with him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Miss India, Miss Italy and more want to work with this SUPERSTAR of Hindi Cinema - Exclusive
MUMBAI: The 71st edition of Miss World event is currently happening in India. We can see many grand events happened so...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shaurya Vijayvargiya roped in for the show - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audience...
Jhanak SPOILER: Anirudh enthralled by Jhanak's stunning beauty
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Recent Stories
Golmaal 3
From Fukrey 3 to Golmaal 3, here are the movies that had a successful third instalment
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Miss Italy
Miss India, Miss Italy and more want to work with this SUPERSTAR of Hindi Cinema - Exclusive
Parineeti
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
Yami Gautam
" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan
Alia with raha
Raha Kapoor: Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures as she twins with her daughter; fans say ‘most beautiful baby in the world’
Meet Usha Mehta
Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan to play this real character from our History