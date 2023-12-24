Funny! Dunki: Taapsee Pannu reveals a humorous incident when Rajkumar Hirani contacted her to get into SRK’s film

movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI : Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is getting an overwhelming response from everyone. Since its December 21 release, the movie has ruled. After Jawan and Pathaan, this is Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of the year. The movie is doing well; in just two days, it has brought in Rs 49 crores.

Due to positive word-of-mouth, the movie is predicted to expand by 40% to 50% on Saturday compared to Friday. Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover are also featured in Dunki. This is a tale about love, friendship, and emotions that come with returning home. For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan is starring with Taapsee on film.

Taapsee has now talked about her initial conversation with Rajkumar Hirani. Before Rajkumar Hirani called her, she said rumors were circulating that she was being considered for the movie. Similar to the other myth, she felt that this was not conceivable. Taapsee was therefore merely relieved that this was the first reliable rumor.

She continued by claiming that Rajkumar Hirani had called her and mentioned that since the news had already been reported on it, he felt it would be appropriate to follow up. Rajkumar Hirani approached Taapsee when she was filming a South movie. He assured her that once she returned, he would tell her the tale.

Taapsee said, "Toh wo eklauta aisa ek rumour that jo achha tha aur sach hua." Rajkumar Hirani recently discussed why it took him 20 years to work with Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with prominent news outlet.

