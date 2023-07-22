Funny! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new promo: Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly’s banter once again grabs attention

MUMBAI: The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had many scenes that grabbed our attention and made us laugh out loud. One such scene was at the end where Rocky (Ranveer Singh) asks Rani’s mother (Churni Ganguly) about laundry and she tells him to go to the bedroom and take out clothes, and Rocky takes it in a naughty way. The scene surely made us laugh out loud.

Now, today, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have released a dialogue promo of the film. In which once again we get to see the banter between Rocky and Rani’s mother, and it is hilarious. Check out the video below...

While of course Ranveer and Alia play the titular roles, it looks like other actors also have very pivotal roles to play. We are surely looking forward to Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi’s performance in the film. But, there are many other talented actors in the film like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Anjali Anand.

The movie marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after a gap of seven years. The trailer and the songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have created a good pre-release buzz, and it is expected to do well at the box office.

Till now, three songs of the film, Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya have been released. The fourth track of the movie titled Dhindhora Baje Re will be launched on Monday in Kolkata.

