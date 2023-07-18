WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’

The new track titled Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released. Here’s what netizens have to say about it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 20:27
Ve Kamleya Rocky Aur

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that the music album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to have some of the best songs of the year. We have already heard two songs, Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, and they have become chartbusters.

Now, today, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have released a new track titled Ve Kamleya which gets the hit trio of Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Amitabh Bhattacharya back together. It’s a romantic number, with some really good heart touching music.

It has surely impressed the netizens as they can’t stop praising it. A netizen tweeted, “So beautiful this will grow eventually and gonna sound even more beautiful on big screen can't wait for 28th Shreya ghoshal is so freaking talented will remain queen of melody and Arijit he ace everytime alia and ranveer portrayed all emotions so well...” Another Twitter user wrote, “best song for me from the album.”

One more Twitter user posted, “Gem of a song Was listening to Tere Naina (from MNIK) in afternoon thinking how good hindi songs are rare these days. Then Karan dropped this Except a few films, Dharma movies' songs are always good.” Check out the tweets below...

Have you watched Ve Kamleya and what do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and it is clearly one of the most awaited movies of the year.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

About Author

