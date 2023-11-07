Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra attended an event of a game launch and spoke about his wife Kiara Advani and his wedding. Read on to know more...
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The actors got married earlier this year, and their wedding pictures and videos were simply beautiful.

Recently, Sidharth attended a game launch event and spoke about Kiara and his wedding. He said, “My wife, my life partner Kiara, is my most prized treasure. We got married recently and I am very happy.”

When he was asked at the event whether with which Hindi film star he would like to play the game (he launched), Sidharth said, “Again, I would say Kiara. Marriage is like a game, and we play every day at home. In just a few months, I have understood that there’s no ‘I’ in a marriage, it is ‘we’. So, we win and we play, and that is life.”

When asked about who wins the game at home, Sidharth laughed and said, “No I, we.” While saying ‘we’, he made a hand gesture like he was talking about Kiara.

Well, fans are just loving the way Sidharth speaks about his wife Kiara Advani. A netizen tweeted, “Yaar these two are love.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I'll never get over them #sidkiara.” One more Twitter user wrote, “@advani_kiara you are so lucky sister.” Check out the tweets below...


Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in Shershaah which received a very good response on OTT. Their fans have been waiting to see them in a film together again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Yodha Indian Police Force game changer Satyaprem Ki Katha Mission Majnu Movie News TellyChakkar
