Sweet! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mom on her visit to Mumbai

MUMBAI :Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on 7th Feb 2023. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family, and from Bollywood, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla were there at the wedding. They made for a cute couple.

Kiara has always spoken fondly of her mum-in-law Rimma Malhotra. She spoke about how she made her try Pani Puri in Mumbai. Speaking to a news portal, Kiara said, “Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya... I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai. On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy)”

After the wedding the couple flew down to Delhi for a reception which was organized at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebs like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, among others attended the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night.

Credit-HindustanTimes