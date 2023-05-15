Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has been released. It is entertaining and has some funny moments in it. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 14:10
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI :Laxman Utekar, who impressed one and all with his films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, is now all set for his next film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, and today, the trailer of the film has been released.

Well, the trailer is quite funny and it looks like an extension of Luka Chuppi. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer was about ‘live-in relationship sahparivaar’, and in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the makers are using ‘Divorce sahparivaar’.

Also Read:  The title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is finally out

There are moments in the trailer that will make you laugh out loud. Both Vicky and Sara’s performance grab the attention, and Pankaj Tripathi narration surely takes the trailer a top notch.

Continuing the trends of recreated songs, we will get to watch the recreated versions of the song Mohabbat Kya Hai, and we get to hear a few lines of the track in the trailer.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The trailer of the film has been launched just two weeks before the release, so let’s see if it will be able to create a good pre-release buzz or not.

However, as the trailer is entertaining, one can expect the movie to get the audiences to theatres. Both Sara and Vicky need a theatrical hit, so it is an important film for their respective careers.

Did you like the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:  Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Luka Chuppi Mimi Pankaj Tripathi Laxman Utekar Mohabbat Kya Hai Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Espresso: The Ultimate Upgrade to Your Regular Morning Cup of Coffee
MUMBAI :Are you looking for an extra boost to jumpstart your day or something that will give you more than your regular...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai wants Virat to leave for THIS reason, Virat gets emotional
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Sudha Murthy becomes the talk of the town after her appearance at TKSS; here's a look at the actresses who will be perfect for her biopic
MUMBAI :Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and wife of co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Insecurity! Satya wants to play husband-wife in a dangerous situation, Virat shuts him down
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans cannot keep calm; check out the reactions
MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Anupamaa is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.We all have seen how...
Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film
MUMBAI :Laxman Utekar, who impressed one and all with his films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, is now all set for his next...
Recent Stories
who will be perfect for her biopic
Must Read! Sudha Murthy becomes the talk of the town after her appearance at TKSS; here's a look at the actresses who will be perfect for her biopic
Latest Video
Related Stories
who will be perfect for her biopic
Must Read! Sudha Murthy becomes the talk of the town after her appearance at TKSS; here's a look at the actresses who will be perfect for her biopic
SRK
Awesome! Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirms Don 3; here’s all you need to know
Tabu
Funny! As Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in his supernatural thriller; netizens have hilarious responses about Tabu not being cast in the film
Sudipto Sen meet with an accident
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”
The Kerala Story, IB71 and Chatrapathi box office collection
Must Read! The Kerala Story, IB71 and Chatrapathi box office collection: Adah Sharma’s film does exceptionally well, Vidyut Jammwal starrer shows growth, Sreenivas Bellamkonda starrer is a disaster
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan
Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for their next supernatural thriller