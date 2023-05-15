Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film

MUMBAI :Laxman Utekar, who impressed one and all with his films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, is now all set for his next film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, and today, the trailer of the film has been released.

Well, the trailer is quite funny and it looks like an extension of Luka Chuppi. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer was about ‘live-in relationship sahparivaar’, and in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the makers are using ‘Divorce sahparivaar’.

There are moments in the trailer that will make you laugh out loud. Both Vicky and Sara’s performance grab the attention, and Pankaj Tripathi narration surely takes the trailer a top notch.

Continuing the trends of recreated songs, we will get to watch the recreated versions of the song Mohabbat Kya Hai, and we get to hear a few lines of the track in the trailer.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The trailer of the film has been launched just two weeks before the release, so let’s see if it will be able to create a good pre-release buzz or not.

However, as the trailer is entertaining, one can expect the movie to get the audiences to theatres. Both Sara and Vicky need a theatrical hit, so it is an important film for their respective careers.

Did you like the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke? Let us know in the comments below...

