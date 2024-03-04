Ganapath, Koyla and more movies with great concept and why they failed

MUMBAI: There are times when we have watched a trailer of a movie and felt so amazing or touched by the concept but it didn’t go so well when we finally get to watch that movie. We come out of the theatre pointing out all the moments when the movie could’ve been better or things that the director, actor or the story writer did wrong. However, we still agree that the concept was good ad it also makes us sad that such a good concept was wasted in such a way.

Also read - Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi!

It’s not really the director’s vision that’s not right as sometimes the movie just lacks a better execution and it becomes a great point that makes a lot of difference. So here were with some movies that had really good concepts but didn’t work out for various reasons. Take a look at the movie list below:

Koyla

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this movie features a great cast that consists of Shah Rukh khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Amrish Puri, Deepsikha Nagpal, Ashok Saraf and Johnny Lever. The movie released in 1997 and became the first flop of director Rakesh Roshan. According to SRK fans this is a movie wherein they get to see SRK as a mute character, something they never got to see him play again. The movie had a great plot with a love story of a mute servant and how he rebels against his own boss but according to the audience, there some points which did not go well. There are fans who say that they did not like seeing Madhuri playing such a role as they have only seen her playing a smart and intelligent characters before that. There are also some who think that there was more importance given to a side character instead the female lead. However, if the movie was to release today with better execution, we are sure it would’ve been a hit.

Ganapath

Directed by Vikas Bahl, this movie stars, Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. The movie is based on a future-time story when the world was becoming merciless and needed a savior. Sounds good? Well, it really was a great plot with a really good trailer but the movie got really bad ratings due to its execution. According to the fans, they could not relate to any of the characters. Even when talking about Tiger Shroff’s role, they loved his action and dance but for some reason, his acting was not satisfying. The fans expected to see more of Kriti Sanon. A better execution with a better script would have completely worked well for the movie.

Agent Vinod

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it starred Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan, Prem Chopra, Ram Kapoor and many more. The released in 2012 and showed great potential where we got to see Saif Ali Khan as a fearless agent. However, things didn’t turn out the way it was expected. When reviewed by fans, they expressed their opinions saying that it felt too stretched by the end. The movie was supposed to be like a Bond movie but it wasn’t even close. However, people did appreciate the story and the acting. Saif Ali Khan was really loved as a spy and we saw him reprise the role of an agent in Phantom.

Made In China

Mikhil Musale directed this movie and the cast included Rajkummar Rao, Moui Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Amit Barot. The movie showed the structure of masculinity that the society has built and the ugly side of what we are ready to do to maintain that structure. According to the audience, the trailer looked great but not giving them an exact idea of what the movie is about. The movie was supposed to answer their questions but instead the audience was confused during the whole movie as they couldn’t understand what the makers are trying to tell. The execution was a big problem here as the audience loved watching the actors.

Kites

This 2010 movie was directed by Anurag Basu and featured Hrithik Roshan, Barbara Mori, Kangana Ranaut and Kabir Bedi. The story is about a las-vegas based male dance teacher who marries women to help them get green cards. This is the reason why he marries Natasha, played by Barbara Mori. However, after meeting her once again, he falls in love with her. The movie truly had a great potential and some of the action scenes in the movie were very much loved but according to the director, his vision for the film did not match with the producer, which also affected the shooting process of the movie, which was eventually seen in the scenes. Surely a fixed state of mind about where the story was supposed to go would have helped. Even according to the fans, the movie lacked connection.

Aiyaary

This 2018 movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey and starred Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The concept of the movie was great, the story was even interesting as everyone was wondering about why such a good and young army officer would suddenly turn against his country. According to the audience, they couldn’t connect to the story as the whole time they didn’t understand what the makers were trying to say. However, the audience surely loved the performances of all the actors involved, especially Manoj Bajpayee.

Also read - ​​​​​​​Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer gets UA certificate, here is the duration of the movie

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.