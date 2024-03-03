Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine

Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, leads a "simple life" according to her, despite her various roles as a producer, interior designer, and now, a restaurateur.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Gauri Khan

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, a multifaceted personality known for her roles as a producer, interior designer, and now a restaurateur, recently shared insights into her daily routine, emphasizing her focus on family and leading a "simple life."

In an interview, Gauri revealed that she is not an early riser, attributing it to the fact that their house is usually awake at night. She typically wakes up around 10 am and starts her day with morning coffee, followed by gym, lunch, and work. However, she ensures to prioritize her children, especially AbRam, who comes home from school for lunch around 3 pm. Gauri cherishes this time with her son before returning to work and then back home for dinner, describing her routine as a "simple life."

Also Read: Shocking! Gauri Khan once opened up about wanting Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop; Says ‘I actually didn't want his films to do well’

Despite her busy schedule, Gauri makes an effort to finish her appointments by 7:30 in the evening. She acknowledges that each day is different, and sometimes, she has to attend to appointments later in the day. However, she strives to maintain a balance between her professional commitments and family time.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been married for over 32 years. Initially hesitant about living in Mumbai, Gauri grew to love the city after Shah Rukh's rise to stardom. Together, they transformed their home, Mannat, into a masterpiece. Shah Rukh has praised Gauri for her dedication in designing their home, highlighting her determination and talent in creating a beautiful living space.

Despite her various roles and commitments, Gauri remains grounded and focused on her family, showcasing her ability to balance her professional and personal life effectively.

Also Read: Shocking! Gauri Khan once opened up about wanting Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop; Says ‘I actually didn't want his films to do well’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Indian Express

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Daily Routine family simplicity interior designer Producer restaurant business Mannat balance priorities TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
MUMBAI: Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his collaborations with Irrfan Khan in movies like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster...
Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has impressed everyone with his performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His chemistry...
The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?
MUMBAI: Gen Z actresses are no lesser than their seniors in Bollywood. In fact, they are very well aware of the kind of...
When Megan Fox expressed her desire date Angelina Jolie
MUMBAI: When Megan Fox came to Hollywood, people compared her to Angelina Jolie, who was already an established actress...
Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, a multifaceted personality known for her roles as a producer, interior designer, and now a...
David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set
MUMBAI: The set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an interesting dynamic in terms of punctuality between two of...
Recent Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily
Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday
The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?
David Dhawan
David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
1
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!