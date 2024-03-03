Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, a multifaceted personality known for her roles as a producer, interior designer, and now a restaurateur, recently shared insights into her daily routine, emphasizing her focus on family and leading a "simple life."

In an interview, Gauri revealed that she is not an early riser, attributing it to the fact that their house is usually awake at night. She typically wakes up around 10 am and starts her day with morning coffee, followed by gym, lunch, and work. However, she ensures to prioritize her children, especially AbRam, who comes home from school for lunch around 3 pm. Gauri cherishes this time with her son before returning to work and then back home for dinner, describing her routine as a "simple life."

Also Read: Shocking! Gauri Khan once opened up about wanting Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop; Says ‘I actually didn't want his films to do well’

Despite her busy schedule, Gauri makes an effort to finish her appointments by 7:30 in the evening. She acknowledges that each day is different, and sometimes, she has to attend to appointments later in the day. However, she strives to maintain a balance between her professional commitments and family time.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been married for over 32 years. Initially hesitant about living in Mumbai, Gauri grew to love the city after Shah Rukh's rise to stardom. Together, they transformed their home, Mannat, into a masterpiece. Shah Rukh has praised Gauri for her dedication in designing their home, highlighting her determination and talent in creating a beautiful living space.

Despite her various roles and commitments, Gauri remains grounded and focused on her family, showcasing her ability to balance her professional and personal life effectively.

Also Read: Shocking! Gauri Khan once opened up about wanting Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop; Says ‘I actually didn't want his films to do well’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Indian Express

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.