Genelia Deshmukh was told her career will be over on getting married to Riteish Deshmukh, READ MORE

MUMBAI: The Sweet Aditi from the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na played by Genelia Deshmukh was loved by the fans all over. The actress had taken a sabbatical post wedding with Riteish Deshmukh, and only made a few cameo appearances in films in the last few years. Now, the actress is back to showbiz as her 2007 Hindi film It’s My Life, is opting for the direct-to-TV route for its release. Genelia is quite excited, and she recently opened up about her decision to take a break from films post wedding, in an interview.

Genelia Deshmukh, while speaking to the leading media portal quoted, “I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year And hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break.” She said that her family was her priority and then she had kids. She said that when she was getting married, she was also told by people that her career would end, however, that didn’t stop her.

“When I was getting married, I had people telling me that Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done, I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that,” said Genelia.

The film It’s My Life stars Genelia, Harman Baweja, Nana Patekar. It was shot in 2007, but didn’t see the light of the day back then.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

