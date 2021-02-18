Genelia D'Souza is a complete stunner in THIS red dress; check out!

MUMBAI: Genelia D'Souza is been winning the hearts of the fans with her skills overtime now, the actress impressed the fans with her acting and especially with her cuteness, the fans loved the actress in different roles, especially her movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which was her career-defining movie with actor Imraan Khan and was loved by all, and later the actress was seen and appreciated in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Force, Life Partner and few more.

The actress never fails to impress her fans with her posts on social media, and fans too eagerly wait for the posts of the actress, and today we came across an amazing picture of the actress where we really cannot take our eye off her, and she looked stunning and redefined beauty all over again.

Have a look:

Indeed it is a treat for all the Genelia D'Souza fans to see more actress and this picture surely will give a jaw-dropping experience to all the fans, the actress always gets love from the fans on all her posts including the ones with Hubby Riteish and family, and no doubt we look forward to seeing more of the star in the coming days.

