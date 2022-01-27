Glamorous! Disha Patani sets social media on fire with her hot bikini picture

MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact, that Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. The actress often takes the internet by storm with her bold bikini pictures on her social media handle. She surely knows how to delight her fans who love to see her flaunting her perfect curves. Malang actress Disha took to her social media handle to share yet another hot picture of herself.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani shared a picture in which she was seen in an orange bikini. In the picture, she was seen laying down on a bed while she face the camera. isha’s orange bikini fits perfectly on her curves Her hair was left open as she poses for the lensmen.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein remix song. The song was the part of the web series with the same title which was premiered on the Ott platform Netflix. The original track featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the cult film Baazigar. She will be next seen in the movie Yodha which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is helmed by Karan Johar and is set to release on the big screen in November 2022. She will also be part of the films KTina which will be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Ek Villain Returns. The film will see John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Shefali Ganguly.

