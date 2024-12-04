Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 14: Monstrous sci-fi action movie is breaking records

MUMBAI : Movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been getting fantastic response from the fans ever since it was released. The movie has been getting lot of love for its great storytelling along with some superb visual effects. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as we know is the fifth part in the monsterverse and one of the biggest releases coming from English film industry. It has been 14 days since the movie has hit the big screens and here is the collection of the movie.

Also read -Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 10: The monsterverse movie had a fantastic Sunday, here are the collection

Movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has collected around 2.10 crores on day 14 which was yesterday. Day 14 of the movie was actually a day when there was holiday due to the festival of Eid. Well we have seen the movie getting a little push on the holiday, also the total collection made by the movie in India is around 81.3 crores net in different languages.

Talking about the international collection the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in no mood to slow down and it is breaking all the box office records as the movie has collected 3100 crores at the global level.

Well the movie is continuously surprising the audience with it's collection and it seems that it will set a benchmark by the end of it's run. What are your views on these collections and how did you like the movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Also read -Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 12: This Monsterverse movie gets a little push of Gudi Padwa holiday

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

