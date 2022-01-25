Good Job! Manushi Chhillar launches ‘Limitless’, a platform that will inspire several women

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen and debutante Manushi Chhillar is launching a social media property named ‘Limitless’ that will see her speak to the country’s most inspiring women icons. She wants to bring out the backstories of these influential women and also find out what motivates them to constantly shatter gender stereotypes.

The former beauty pageant says, “Growing up and even now, I’ve been in awe of so many women icons who are working incessantly to break the glass ceiling. They inspire fellow women across the world to dream big.”

“I always harboured the thought of creating a digital property that enables me to talk to these icons and help me get to know more about their lives, how their mind works and what inspires them,” she added.

Manushi Chhillar further states that it is her absolute honour to start this special project titled ‘Limitless’ with national athelete Geeta Phogat and hopes that everyone will like what their conversation has touched upon.

About why she named this digital IP Limitless, Manushi reveals: “Limitless pretty much sums up what this project is about – it will celebrate the unbound potential of being a woman. Through the voices of these icons, we aim to trigger a necessary conversation about bettering society and fostering a spirit of equality. I’m going to work hard in building this in the months to come.”

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Prithviraj’ is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Credit: koimoi



