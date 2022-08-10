Good News! Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy, check out the stunning pictures

MUMBAI : Arjun Rampal is one of the most handsome faces of Bollywood. From starting his career as a model to getting into full fledged acting, Arjun has carved a niche for himself. The actor’s personal life however has gained more weightage in the last couple of years. From divorcing his wife Mehr Jesia to announcing his relationship with South African model-designer Gabriella Demetraides, he has been making headlines.

Well, the beautiful Gabriella surprised everyone when she announced her first pregnancy with Arjun in 2019 and had a baby boy Arik. Now Gabriella has thrown yet another surprise for her fans and netizens by announcing her second pregnancy with the Om Shanti Om actor.

Gabriella shared her stunning pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, “eality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_”

Actress Amy Jackson commented, “Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family”, Divya Dutta wrote, “Yayyyy wishing it's reality.”

Check out her pictures below;

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual acquaintances in 2018 and fell in love. Arjun has two daughters Myra and Mahika, with his first wife Mehr Jesia.

