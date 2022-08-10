Good News! Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy, check out the stunning pictures

From divorcing his wife Mehr Jesia to announcing his relationship with South African model-designer Gabriella Demetraides, he has been making headlines.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 15:12
movie_image: 
Arjun Rampal

MUMBAI : Arjun Rampal is one of the most handsome faces of Bollywood. From starting his career as a model to getting into full fledged acting, Arjun has carved a niche for himself. The actor’s personal life however has gained more weightage in the last couple of years. From divorcing his wife Mehr Jesia to announcing his relationship with South African model-designer Gabriella Demetraides, he has been making headlines.

Also Read-Arjun Rampal: I've reached a place in life where I want to choose good work

Well, the beautiful Gabriella surprised everyone when she announced her first pregnancy with Arjun in 2019 and had a baby boy Arik. Now Gabriella has thrown yet another surprise for her fans and netizens by announcing her second pregnancy with the Om Shanti Om actor. 

Gabriella shared her stunning pictures on social media flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, “eality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_”

Actress Amy Jackson commented, “Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family”, Divya Dutta wrote, “Yayyyy wishing it's reality.”

Check out her pictures below;

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual acquaintances in 2018 and fell in love. Arjun has two daughters Myra and Mahika, with his first wife Mehr Jesia. 

Also Read-Amazing! Arjun Rampal to be part of Sonakshi Sinha starrer This film, Check out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Don Arjun Rampal Rock On Raajneeti Roy Om Shanti Om Elaan Inkaar Aankhen Movie News Gabriella Demetriades TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer’s powers stripped away
MUMBAI :'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
'Harry Potter' actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome first baby
MUMBAI: Actress Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, is expecting her first...
On International Dance Day, Vaani talks about her chart-topping dance numbers
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor finds dancing one of the best parts of being an Indian film heroine.She said: "...
'I've been terrible at partner work,' says Hrithik Roshan about dancing
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan spoke about a dancing style he wishes to learn and said that it is "partner work...
TV actors talk about their passion for dance on International Dance Day
MUMBAI: From classical dance form to contemporary or Bollywood style, dance is a form of expression that helps convey...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kruhsna Abhishek reveals what brainwashed him to not return back on the show
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Vaani Kapoor
On International Dance Day, Vaani talks about her chart-topping dance numbers
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vaani Kapoor
On International Dance Day, Vaani talks about her chart-topping dance numbers
Hrithik Roshan
'I've been terrible at partner work,' says Hrithik Roshan about dancing
kareena
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be back in the 3rd installment of Singham?
Ranbir Kapoor
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor spills coffee at an event; netizens have funny reactions to it
Prajesh Kashyap
Exclusive! Feels Like Ishq actor Prajesh Kashyap to be seen in Sam Bahadur
Sneak Peek
Wow! Have a look at the Sneak Peek from the 50th birthday celebration of Maheep Kapoor