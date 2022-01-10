Good News! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put the Separation Rumors to rest with THIS Instagram post

A tweet and reports went viral claiming that there was trouble in Deepika and Ranveer’s paradise, however Bollywood's most adorable  couple squashed the rumors with their recent Instagram interaction

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to have put the separation rumours to an end with their recent Instagram interaction. While Ranveer and Deepika are yet to address these claims directly, their recent Instagram interaction puts a rest to the split speculations.

On Friday evening, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared pictures of his hot pink look. The actor was dressed in an all-pink look for an event in New Delhi. He struck a number of poses and shared the pictures online. Deepika Padukone took to the comments section and dropped a flirty comment.

She wrote, “Edible!" Ranveer replied to his wife’s comment with the emojis, “.

Earlier a tweet and reports went viral claiming that there was trouble in Deepika and Ranveer’s paradise. Meanwhile, Deepika’s latest appearance at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning also sparked the split rumours.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Alia Bhatt and ‘Cirkus’, while Deepika will share the screen space with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Project K’ along with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’.

Credit: News 18

