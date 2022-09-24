Exclusive! “I would love to work with Ranveer Singh as it’s my dream to share screen space with him” - Aakriti Agrawal

MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and her songs were well-liked by millions of people.

She is known for her impeccable performance in Choti Sardarni apart from that, she has also done some well-known movies like Going Viral Pvt. Ltd. (2017) and Batti Gul (2021).

She also gained a lot of acclaim and love for her most well-known songs like, 'Tata Kardene', 'Rote Rote Hes Dunga, 'Chale Aatein', 'Galat Fehmi', which have crossed millions of views all over.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her views on social media and which actor she would love to work with.

Social media is a very important part for an actor where you get so much love. One also gets trolled so how do you deal with it?

My focus is if I have to go very ahead in life then I do not pay attention to all the negative comments. Luckily for me, no controversy or trolling has happened but the best way to live in peace is to avoid it. I want to focus on the positive and good things that are coming my way in the future.

The digital world is spreading vastly. Do you think it will take over the business of Bollywood and television?

Actually, it's 50 – 50 currently. I don’t think people have so much time to go to the theatre and watch a movie. If someone is travelling they prefer watching something on the digital platform. Even I prefer the same if I am busy, I like to watch it digitally and not go to the theatre as it's comfortable.

Who is your dream actor and director you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Ranveer Singh as he is my favourite actor. When it comes to a director I don’t have a particular director but actor definitely is Ranveer Singh.

