Amruta is one of the strong contestants on the show as she received a standing aviation from the judges for her first performance itself, where she was told that she would be one of the finalists of the show. The actress shared a BTS video from the sets of the show.

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. 

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on air on 3rd September and it received a warm welcome from the audience. They gave it a thumbs up!

Amruta Khanvilkar who is one of the contestants on the show shared a BTS video where one can see her rehearsing for the show and the hard work that went into performing the first act.

No wonder the actress's performance was appreciated by the judges of the show and she was the first contestant to get a standing ovation.

Well, there is no doubt that contestants on the show do a lot of hard work to get their performance right.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Amruta Khanvilkar shares a BTS video from the sets of the show; she displays the hard work that went behind her performance
