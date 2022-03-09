MUST READ! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar on working in Bollywood: It is a hard shell to crack, people like us are coming through but it will take some time

Amruta

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known actor from the film and television world. 

She is popularly known for her notable works in the Marathi industry as she has done many films there. 

Amruta has been in the industry for a very long time now and managed to establish a name for herself. 

While the viewers are appreciating her work in the Marathi industry, they want to also see her doing films in Bollywood. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I would love to play dark or domestic characters: Amruta Khanvilkar

The actress played a significant role in Dharma Productions movie Raazi where she got to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. 

In her recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when he asked the actress about working in Bollywood, she said, "When it comes to working in Hindi films, Bollywood is a very hard shell to crack. It's not just for the actors working in the Marathi industry but also for other industries like Bengali. Bollywood has been really hard to crack even for the biggest actors in the South. For people like us, we are coming through but it will take some time."

Well said, Amruta! 

The actress has been a part of projects like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Hindi films like Hattrick, Contract, Phoonk, Phoonk 2, Phillum City, Himmatwala, Rangoon, Satyameva Jayate, Well Done Baby, Malang, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I feel very disturbed when people comment on my family: Amruta Khanvilkar on social media trolling and negativity

 

