Good News! Sana Khan expecting her first child at 34, says “I cannot wait to hold my baby soon…”

The actress amazes her fans by sharing her amazing travel videos and pictures every now and then. Fans are in awe of how happy and content Sana looks after being married.
MUMBAI: Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan who has impressed fans with her performance in films like Jai, Wajah Tum Ho and many more quit the world of entertainment when she married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020. The actress amazes her fans by sharing her amazing travel videos and pictures every now and then. Fans are in awe of how happy and content Sana looks after being married.

Now, Sana in a joint interview has made a revelation that truly surprised and made her fans extremely happy. Anas and Sana both gave a joint interview on Iqra TV Channel where she indirectly revealed that she is expecting her first child soon. Anas later said that their child will arrive into the world in June this year. When asked how will it be to be a mother for her, she replied that she is looking forward to it and cannot wait to hold her baby in her arms soon.

Sana also hinted that she isn’t expecting twins although she wished they were twins but as of now she is having a single baby. She also said that in future she might get twins you never know.

We congratulate Sana and Anas on the good news!

