Good News! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes his comeback on Instagram with THIS cute post

Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a web series while Suhana Khan recently wrapped up shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 09:29
movie_image: 
Good News! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes his comeback on Instagram with THIS cute post

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and his family saw a big relief after the special NDPS court on July 15 released Aryan Khan from the Mumbai Drugs Case following which Aryan often made public appearances with his father, King Khan, and brother AbRam Khan and took over the internet with his sweet gestures. But, today, what caught our attention was his first Instagram post, almost after a year.

Also Read: Audience Verdict! Fans feel that Fahmaan Khan’s exit from the show will bring a downfall in Imlie

Earlier today (August 22), the actor’s son Aryan took to Instagram and shared a frame-worthy picture with his younger brother AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. Sharing the photos, he captioned the post, “Hat-trick.”

Soon after he shared the glimpses, it went viral, and fans couldn’t stop themselves from pouring immense love on them and praising their special bond. Reacting to the picture, the Don himself dropped a comment that reads, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!! Give them to me NOW! While everyone is all heart, one of the users wrote, “You look like SRK,” another fan commented, “3 cuties in one frame.”

Also Read: Brilliant! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make his Bollywood debut with a Comedy Web Series, details inside

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is developing a web series that offers a close-up fictitious depiction of the Hindi film industry. Currently, Red Chillies Entertainment’s in-house writing and other staff are working on this untitled project, which hopefully will be released in 2023.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai drugs case Aryan Khan Instagram AbRam Khan Suhana Khan NDPS Court TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 09:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: False Claims! Barkha accuses Anupama of having an illicit affair with Vanraj, Kavya lashes out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Misunderstandings! Kairav stands against Akshara, Aarohi helps
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: Superb! Anuj struggles to defend Anupamaa amid her battle with Barkha
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Deal Done! Abhimanyu’s surgery successful, Akshara’s exit out of his life
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Interesting! Neil becomes the head of the hospital
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupama: Wow! Anuj regains consciousness and calls out to Anupama the latter warns Barkha and Ankush
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star
Latest Video