Good News! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes his comeback on Instagram with THIS cute post

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and his family saw a big relief after the special NDPS court on July 15 released Aryan Khan from the Mumbai Drugs Case following which Aryan often made public appearances with his father, King Khan, and brother AbRam Khan and took over the internet with his sweet gestures. But, today, what caught our attention was his first Instagram post, almost after a year.

Earlier today (August 22), the actor’s son Aryan took to Instagram and shared a frame-worthy picture with his younger brother AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. Sharing the photos, he captioned the post, “Hat-trick.”

Soon after he shared the glimpses, it went viral, and fans couldn’t stop themselves from pouring immense love on them and praising their special bond. Reacting to the picture, the Don himself dropped a comment that reads, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!! Give them to me NOW! While everyone is all heart, one of the users wrote, “You look like SRK,” another fan commented, “3 cuties in one frame.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is developing a web series that offers a close-up fictitious depiction of the Hindi film industry. Currently, Red Chillies Entertainment’s in-house writing and other staff are working on this untitled project, which hopefully will be released in 2023.

Credit: Times Now