Audience Verdict! Fans feel that Fahmaan Khan’s exit from the show will bring a downfall in Imlie

Fahmaan is one of the most loved characters on television and now since the show will be taking a leap Fahmaan wouldn’t be part of the show and the fans are disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to see him and feel that this would bring the downfall of the serial.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:46
FAHMAAN

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan,Chenni and Imlie and all the problems surrounding it.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

fans love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they are considered one of the most loved iconic on-screen couples.

Fahmaan has received a lot of love for his character as Aryan and he has become a house hold name and has gained massive fan following.

The audience feels he has nailed the character of Aryan and no one can bring that intense and form chemistry with Sumbul the way he did.

As we had reported earlier that the show will be taking a leap and the entire star cast will be changed leaving Sumbul as she would continue to be part of the show.

With this news, the audiences were disappointed as they wouldn’t be able to watch Fahmaan and his character Aryan on the show.

( ALSO READ - #FahmaanKhanTrends: Must Watch! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan treats his fans with THIS lovely message

They feel that with the exit of Aryan they wouldn’t be any life in the show as it's Imlie and Aryan’s love story that is working for the serial.

The fans feel he is the soul of the movie and the show is incomplete without him.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Karan Malhotra : I can’t believe that Fahmaan won’t be part of the show as he is the soul of the serial, the love story of Imlie and  Aryan is what is driving the audience and removing Aryan is the wrong decision as the show would be incomplete.

Naina Jaiswal :  Fahmaan is such a fabulous actor, initially I was upset that Gashmeer wouldn’t be in the serial and the love story of Aditya and Imlie came to an end, but the way Fahmaan acted and walked into our hearts is commendable and he made a place in our hearts and today the show feels so complete with him. In face he should be in the serial as he is the soul of the show.

Farhan Khan : Fahmaan and Sumbul make such a lovely pair and the chemistry is so good between them ending their love story as Aryan and Imlie is not the right decision how can the audience watch the show without Fahmaan clearly this will bring the downfall of the serial, we can just request the makers to keep as his fans would be disappointed if we do not see him.

Pooja Mishra :  I can’t believe that I will not be able to watch Fahmaan post the leap as I feel the show is about him he even overpowers the main lead Imlie, he is such a fabulous actor and especially in intense scenes. It’s like when he cries we also feel his pain and tears roll down. If he goes the show will suffer TRP loss.

Tanya Singh :  If Fahmaan goes the show will see huge drop in TRP as the fans would miss watching the love story between Aryan and Imlie and he is the soul of the serial we request the makers to not let him go and he should be seen in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan is loved by the audience and they will be disappointed if he wouldn’t be there in the serial.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ( Also read :Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

 

 

 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Paro to get attacked, is this Yohan's trick to bring her memory back and remind her that she is Sejal in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. TellyChakkar is back...
COUPLE GOALS! Sejal and Yohan to have a romantic Sehan moment in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI:  Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Wow! Look who are Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly's VANITY buddies on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is ruling the hearts with its stellar storyline and fantastic acting. Recently, the show has been high...
Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh spends a fun-filled day with his close friend in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, details inside
MUMBAI : Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently spent a fun-filled day roaming the lanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk...
Latest Update! Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 16, this how the actress reacts
MUMBAI:  Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are lately in the news for their separation and ugly fights. The...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video