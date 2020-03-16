Audience Verdict! Fans feel that Fahmaan Khan’s exit from the show will bring a downfall in Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan,Chenni and Imlie and all the problems surrounding it.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

fans love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they are considered one of the most loved iconic on-screen couples.

Fahmaan has received a lot of love for his character as Aryan and he has become a house hold name and has gained massive fan following.

The audience feels he has nailed the character of Aryan and no one can bring that intense and form chemistry with Sumbul the way he did.

As we had reported earlier that the show will be taking a leap and the entire star cast will be changed leaving Sumbul as she would continue to be part of the show.

With this news, the audiences were disappointed as they wouldn’t be able to watch Fahmaan and his character Aryan on the show.

They feel that with the exit of Aryan they wouldn’t be any life in the show as it's Imlie and Aryan’s love story that is working for the serial.

The fans feel he is the soul of the movie and the show is incomplete without him.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Karan Malhotra : I can’t believe that Fahmaan won’t be part of the show as he is the soul of the serial, the love story of Imlie and Aryan is what is driving the audience and removing Aryan is the wrong decision as the show would be incomplete.

Naina Jaiswal : Fahmaan is such a fabulous actor, initially I was upset that Gashmeer wouldn’t be in the serial and the love story of Aditya and Imlie came to an end, but the way Fahmaan acted and walked into our hearts is commendable and he made a place in our hearts and today the show feels so complete with him. In face he should be in the serial as he is the soul of the show.

Farhan Khan : Fahmaan and Sumbul make such a lovely pair and the chemistry is so good between them ending their love story as Aryan and Imlie is not the right decision how can the audience watch the show without Fahmaan clearly this will bring the downfall of the serial, we can just request the makers to keep as his fans would be disappointed if we do not see him.

Pooja Mishra : I can’t believe that I will not be able to watch Fahmaan post the leap as I feel the show is about him he even overpowers the main lead Imlie, he is such a fabulous actor and especially in intense scenes. It’s like when he cries we also feel his pain and tears roll down. If he goes the show will suffer TRP loss.

Tanya Singh : If Fahmaan goes the show will see huge drop in TRP as the fans would miss watching the love story between Aryan and Imlie and he is the soul of the serial we request the makers to not let him go and he should be seen in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan is loved by the audience and they will be disappointed if he wouldn’t be there in the serial.

