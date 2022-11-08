FahmaanKhanTrends: Must Watch! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan treats his fans with THIS lovely message

MUMBAI :Actor Fahmaan Khan who rose to fame with Star Plus popular show Imlie that features Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead role, has been the talk of the town for his commendable performance in the show. Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan recently took to Twitter and shared a video giving a special message to his fans.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Check out what Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan have to say about the rumours stating that they are in a relationship

Reacting to the love and heaps of praise that Fahmaan receives, the actor says, "This message is for my fans who have showered immense love on me. I receive a lot of gifts daily and my room is filled with them. I feel that without fans, an actor is nothing, because it's the audience that brings life to what we do. I want to say I love all of you and respect each one of you. You all have done so much, which can clearly be seen as Aryan Singh Rathore has been trending on Twitter for the last 7 days and it's the 8th day today. Thank you and keep loving and watching whatever I do. I'll try to do as much as I can to keep you all entertained."

Appreciation post for the wonderful #fandom you'll are amazing pic.twitter.com/1QHPVoETJ6 — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) August 9, 2022

Also Read:Embarrassing! The new montage of Star Plus show Imlie annoys netizens, and the reason will leave you in splits

The actor has been trending on social media as fans are showering him with love and praises for his acting skills. Each day he receives a lot of gifts and cakes which he keeps sharing on his social media.

Credit: ETimes