Embarrassing! The new montage of Star Plus show Imlie annoys netizens, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Imlie is now headed for a very crucial stage. The makers have a huge plan ahead where Cheeni will expose Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh). But the new montage of the show has left fans upset.

Well, we can see that Fahmaan Khan's skin colour is looking a bit off and fans have not taken this lightly to this. They feel the channel with their resources could have done a lot better. Take a look at the tweets...

One user commented, “PLEASE CHANGE THE WEIRD MONTAGE #imlie #Arylie #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AryanSinghRathore The only reason why we watch the show now is cuz of our love for u [email protected] @TouqeerSumbul”

Another wrote, ‘If "questioning my existence " had a face #imlie What did they do to my Boi he bhagwaan’. “#Imlie FD is so expert and talented in editing!!!!Old pictures ka bhi best montage bana k dedete bhae YouTube wale best krte hain editing #Arylie #imlie,” wrote the third user.

Another user quoted, “Atleast uski jawline flaunt hone dete wtf! Yellow foundation ke baad sidha yellow paint! Kitna dukhi lag raha Hai. He's looking so lost sad and bkank phuc you whoever made this montage”

We have seen how Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) has returned to Pagdandiya in a bid to save his Bhaskar Times. There he meets Imlie. Both of them are having a hard time sticking on their ideas and reminiscing about their past. The coming days are going to be very hard for the couple.

