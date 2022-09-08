Embarrassing! The new montage of Star Plus show Imlie annoys netizens, and the reason will leave you in splits

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer Imlie is one of the most popular tv shows of Star Plus and has always tried to entertain the audience with its storyline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 16:41
Embarrassing! The new montage of Star Plus show Imlie annoys netizens, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Imlie is now headed for a very crucial stage. The makers have a huge plan ahead where Cheeni will expose Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh). But the new montage of the show has left fans upset.

Well, we can see that Fahmaan Khan's skin colour is looking a bit off and fans have not taken this lightly to this. They feel the channel with their resources could have done a lot better. Take a look at the tweets...

Also Read:

Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan is a ladies’ man and this photo from his college days is proof of it

One user commented, “PLEASE CHANGE THE WEIRD MONTAGE #imlie #Arylie #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AryanSinghRathore The only reason why we watch the show now is cuz of our love for u [email protected] @TouqeerSumbul”

Another wrote, ‘If "questioning my existence " had a face #imlie What did they do to my Boi he bhagwaan’. “#Imlie FD is so expert and talented in editing!!!!Old pictures ka bhi best montage bana k dedete bhae YouTube wale best krte hain editing #Arylie #imlie,” wrote the third user.

Another user quoted, “Atleast uski jawline flaunt hone dete wtf! Yellow foundation ke baad sidha yellow paint! Kitna dukhi lag raha Hai. He's looking so lost sad and bkank phuc you whoever made this montage”

Also Read:

Imlie: High Drama! Aryan proves Imlie innocent, Aryan has to marry Malini

We have seen how Aryan Singh Rathore (Fahmaan Khan) has returned to Pagdandiya in a bid to save his Bhaskar Times. There he meets Imlie. Both of them are having a hard time sticking on their ideas and reminiscing about their past. The coming days are going to be very hard for the couple.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Imlie Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Pandey Mayuri Deshmukh Nilima Singh Jyoti Gauba Rajshrirani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 16:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Exclusive! Tushar Khalia, Nishant Bhat and Mohit Malik are the first few contestants who won the advantage medal
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor has...
Wow! Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, producer and director Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey star cast to wrap up the shoot on THIS date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  A lot of television...
Embarrassing! The new montage of Star Plus show Imlie annoys netizens, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Imlie is now headed for a very crucial stage. The makers have a huge plan ahead where Cheeni will expose Malini...
Breaking News! Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda
Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda
Latest Video