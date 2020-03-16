Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

Fahmaan Khan has hit a milestone as his fans are celebrating this big day. There is no doubt that Fahmaan is one of the most loved actors on television.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he made a name for himself.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

One of the fan clubs shared a collage of the actor and congratulated him for completing 200 episodes on the show.

Since the entry of Aryan in the show the audience has loved the character, and the way Fahmaan essayed the character is commendable as it has become a household name.

There is no doubt that the audience is loving the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie as their chemistry is amazing and they are considered one of the most iconic couples on television.

Though these days the fans miss watching their romance as Aryan and Imlie have some issues and are not together.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan has many more episodes to go ahead and hit many more milestones.

What is the one thing you love about Fahmaan?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

A post shared by mon (@fahmaanjaan)

About Author

