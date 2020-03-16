Good News! A sigh of relief for Mumtaz fans as the veteran actress gets discharged from hospital

Veteran actress Mumtaz was hospitalised owing to stomach infection
Mumtaz

MUMBAI: Yesteryear screen queen Mumtaz has been released from the hospital after suffering from a severe stomach infection. The legendary diva says, “It was a very bad infection and I had to be hospitalized. I was there for a whole week and now I am back home, weak but fully recovered.”

Also Read: Criticisms! Netizens troll actor Shailesh Lodha for appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, here is the reason

Mumtaz who has been through major health setbacks in the past counts on her resilience to see her through physical hardships. “I am strong and able to fight back when ill. But what about other more vulnerable people out there who are forever exposed to dangerous infections? I think we need much better health care for the underprivileged.”

Mumtaz who has been in Mumbai for the past few months is surprised to be so widely recognized. “It’s been thirty years since I was last seen on screen. Yet when I go out, I am recognized and people approach me with such warmth. God is kind.”

Also Read: Wow! I don’t think I have ever experienced so much love as he gave me: Mumtaz on Shammi Kapoor

Mumtaz was popularly known for her movies with Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor. With Rajesh, Mumtaz starred in Roti, Prem Kahani, Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sachaa Jhutha and Apna Desh. Whereas with Shammi, the actress did movies such as Brahmachari, which featured the famous song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche.

In the recent past, Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor opened up about Shammi’s reported affair with Mumtaz following Geeta Bali’s death. He said the couple did not get together because Shammi’s focus was his children, while Mumtaz’s focus was on her career.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

Latest Video