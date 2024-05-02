Gorgeous! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankar looks gorgeous and desirable in this latest photo shoot

Medha Shankar became a ‘National Crush’ and gained a lot of attention from her role and presence in the movie 12th Fail. Now Medha Shankar posted pictures from her latest photo shoot where she has taken a hot glam avatar and the audience are awestruck.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 20:50
movie_image: 
Medha

MUMBAI: Released on October 27 last year with a modest pre-release buzz, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Adapted from Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book of the same title published in 2019, the film recounts the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Initially the movie did not get a good opening but unexpectedly, the movie found success at the Box Office.

Also read - Wow! This is the education qualification of Medha Shankar aka Shraddha of 12th Fail, take a look

 

Talking about the movie, it is based on the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma of how he rose from extreme poverty to a prestigious position of an Indian Police Service Officer. The movie was recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar and got a lot of attention on the OTT platform.

While Vikrant Massey gave a powerful and heart-touching performance in the movie as the male lead, Medha Shankar played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s wife Shraddha Joshi. As the movie became an overnight sensation all of a sudden, the success touched both Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and the actors too became an overnight sensation for their performance in the movie.

Talking about Medha Shankar, who has earlier given some really good performances in projects like Max, Min and Meowzaki, Dil Bekaraar, Shaadisthan, and a few more.

Medha Shankar became a ‘National Crush’ and gained a lot of attention from her role and presence in the movie 12th Fail. The actress since then has been trending and the audience love to see her more and more as they can’t get enough of her.

Now Medha Shankar posted pictures from her latest photo shoot where she has taken a hot glam avatar and the audience are awestruck.

We are here with the latest pictures from the photo shoot which is sure to make you fall in love with Medha Shankar all over again.

Take a look at the post below:

Looking at these beautiful pictures we can surely say Medha Shankar is one hell of a beauty coming from Hindi movie industry and it would be really interesting to see Medha Shankar doing more projects.

Also read - Woah! Medha Shankar fame of '12th Fail' experiences a 238% surge in Instagram followers; Have look at a lesser-known facts about the actress

Show us your love for Medha Shankar in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Medha Shankar 12th Fail Vikrant Massey National crush Medha Shankar hot Vidhu Vinod Chopra Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 20:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Experience the Grandeur of Pracchand Ashok on COLORS: A Love Story That Altered History's Path
MUMBAI: Popular actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will be seen essaying the roles of Samrat Ashok and Princess...
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her...
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey's recent attempt at a publicity stunt by faking her death to raise awareness about cervical...
Wow! Amber Dhara fame Kashmira Irani set to tie the knot with beau Akshat Saxena; Reveals marriage date
MUMBAI: The star of the show Amber Dhara, Kashmira Irani, is soon to tie the knot with her partner, Akshat Saxena. The...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
MUMBAI: As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the film industry with his recent successes in "Pathaan" and "Jawan,"...
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
MUMBAI: The movie continues to dominate the screen over 100 days after its premiere, and the 12th Fail craze shows no...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Mahesh
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
Vikrant
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
Urmila
Wow! Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 50th Birthday with Reflection on Life
Sridevi
What! CBI Files Chargesheet Against YouTuber Accused of Forging Documents in Sridevi's Death Claims