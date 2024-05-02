Gorgeous! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankar looks gorgeous and desirable in this latest photo shoot

MUMBAI: Released on October 27 last year with a modest pre-release buzz, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Adapted from Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book of the same title published in 2019, the film recounts the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Initially the movie did not get a good opening but unexpectedly, the movie found success at the Box Office.

Talking about the movie, it is based on the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma of how he rose from extreme poverty to a prestigious position of an Indian Police Service Officer. The movie was recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar and got a lot of attention on the OTT platform.

While Vikrant Massey gave a powerful and heart-touching performance in the movie as the male lead, Medha Shankar played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s wife Shraddha Joshi. As the movie became an overnight sensation all of a sudden, the success touched both Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and the actors too became an overnight sensation for their performance in the movie.

Talking about Medha Shankar, who has earlier given some really good performances in projects like Max, Min and Meowzaki, Dil Bekaraar, Shaadisthan, and a few more.

Medha Shankar became a ‘National Crush’ and gained a lot of attention from her role and presence in the movie 12th Fail. The actress since then has been trending and the audience love to see her more and more as they can’t get enough of her.

Now Medha Shankar posted pictures from her latest photo shoot where she has taken a hot glam avatar and the audience are awestruck.

We are here with the latest pictures from the photo shoot which is sure to make you fall in love with Medha Shankar all over again.

Looking at these beautiful pictures we can surely say Medha Shankar is one hell of a beauty coming from Hindi movie industry and it would be really interesting to see Medha Shankar doing more projects.

